Although the month of August It is already entering its final stretch to make way for September with its corresponding return to routine, the displacements are, even this week, intense.

This week the traffic of those who come back from vacation and who still enjoy a few days off and take the opportunity to travel. However, it is important to know that the day you refuel can influence the savings at the end of the month.

This Thursday, the average price of gasoline in Spain was 1,709 euros per liter, 1% more than last week, when the cost was 1,692 euros. Taking these prices into account, filling a 55-liter tank with gasoline costs €0.94 more than last week, while refueling at a tank with diesel is 0.83 euros more expensive.

In a year that continues to be marked by inflation, every penny counts for many drivers, so they try to optimize fuel consumption as much as possible, but they also look for the days when it is cheaper.

The cheapest day to refuel



From the RACC automobile club they explain that «distributor brands tend to take advantage of mobility patterns to adjust their trade policies. For this reason, he explains that those days with the greatest mobility are those with the most expensive prices.

These usually coincide with days such as weekends. Therefore, RACC points out that the cheapest day to get gas is mondaywhile the most expensive is on Saturday.

This is a thesis that the OCU also shares. As for the hours, it depends on where the gas station is located, although according to Consumers, it is best to look at the usual prices of the station where the tank is frequently filled.

For its part, the RACC also gives other tips to save when using gasoline, such as don’t wait for the last minute Before the operation, leave to fill the tank, but it is better to act with time. While traveling, one option is to fill up at off-highway stations.