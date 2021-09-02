NASA recently updated its prediction of the odds that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most dangerous objects known in our Solar System, could hit Earth between the years 2100 and 2200. New calculations reveal the risk would be 1 in 1,750 , a value well above what was imagined.

The space rock, discovered in 1999, measures 262 m in diameter and was the object of NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission, which landed on its surface in 2020 and collected samples of its soil.

Even with this new probability, it seems unlikely that we will have a cataclysmic event 300 years from now.

Still, the US space agency plans to launch the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission in November to see if a spacecraft, upon hitting a sizable space rock, is able to change its trajectory.

To understand the possible risk of Bennu’s collision with the Earth, the Harvard Gazette, from Harvard University, in the USA, asked statisticians Lucas B. Janson and Morgane Austern, both professors at the renowned educational institution, to give practical examples of this collision probability.

They compared the huge asteroid’s chances of hitting Earth to the following probabilities:

It would be the same as tossing a coin on heads or tails and all the first 11 tries came up heads

If we take four random people on the street and they all had their birthdays in the same month

When throwing a dart at a target with eyes closed, the person hits the center

A Massachusetts (USA) resident won twice the VaxMillions state lottery, on two different days, as long as all residents of the state (there are 6,893 million) were entered in the draw and the results were released every second

In the Harvard Gazette, Lucas Janson says that if he were a betting man, he would put all his money into the probability that we’ll do well 300 years from now. Anyway, he jokes that if he’s wrong, “calling the bet would be the least of the worries.”

