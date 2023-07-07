Of Health editorial

Cerebral hemorrhage is a leak of blood within the brain due to a ruptured arterial or venous vessel

The cerebral hemorrhage that struck former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar a blood flowing into the brain due to the rupture of a cerebral arterial or venous vessel with blood effusion within the cerebral tissues. The extent of the haemorrhage depends on the vessel concerned, i.e. whether it is an artery or a vein (in the latter case there is the possibility of spontaneous arrest) and on its caliber. The main cause of cerebral hemorrhage ishypertensionresponsible for 60/70% of cases. Another cause of cerebral hemorrhages is the deposit of amyloid substance inside the vessel walls. However, cerebral hemorrhage can occur following severe head trauma.