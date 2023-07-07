Cerebral hemorrhage is a leak of blood within the brain due to a ruptured arterial or venous vessel
The cerebral hemorrhage that struck former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar a blood flowing into the brain due to the rupture of a cerebral arterial or venous vessel with blood effusion within the cerebral tissues. The extent of the haemorrhage depends on the vessel concerned, i.e. whether it is an artery or a vein (in the latter case there is the possibility of spontaneous arrest) and on its caliber. The main cause of cerebral hemorrhage ishypertensionresponsible for 60/70% of cases. Another cause of cerebral hemorrhages is the deposit of amyloid substance inside the vessel walls. However, cerebral hemorrhage can occur following severe head trauma.
Symptoms
Symptoms appear suddenly and often evolve very rapidly. May appear: headache, vomiting, nausea, loss of consciousness, speech disorders, coordination disordersloss of sphincter control. To date it is not possible to prevent a cerebral hemorrhage: in any case it is advisable to check the pressure values.
Therapies
Hematoma reduction surgery usually required for patients with a hematoma larger than three centimeters and progressively deteriorating neurological condition. In other cases, a pharmacological approach is also possible to minimize the risk of hemorrhage expansion.
