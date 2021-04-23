India, hit by a violent wave of covid-19, does not have enough hospital beds for its patients, needs oxygen and medicines, clear signs that its health system is archaic and has not received enough funding.

New Delhi (AFP)

The pandemic causes more than 2,000 deaths a day in the second most populous country in the world, with 1,300 million inhabitants. AFP highlights the factors that have led to this crisis.

Relief at the beginning of the year: When the pandemic hit many countries in early 2021, India was relieved that the number of daily contaminations was only 9,000 cases and fewer than 80 deaths, thus it was thought that the country might outgrow the disease.

Collective immunity: Serological studies suggested that a high proportion of the population had antibodies and that India had possibly achieved “herd immunity”.

They also suggested that the youth of the Indian population and high exposure to other pathogens increased their resistance to the virus.

Premature optimism: The epidemic peak reached in September and the decrease in contamination encouraged the central and state governments to authorize a return to an almost normal life of activities.

“I think that a premature declaration of victory gave the population the wrong feeling of self-satisfaction,” says Ramanan Laxminarayan of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economic and Policy.

Agglomerations: Tens of thousands of farmers demonstrated against the new agricultural laws of the Hindu nationalist government. And the massive rallies, as well as the regional elections, had their responsibility in this epidemic outbreak.

To this were added the crowds who attended religious festivals such as Durga Puja or Dussehra and especially the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, in the State of Uttarakhand (north), which gathered 25 million Hindu pilgrims since January, and lasts until end of April.

Health workers wait to transfer a patient, sick with Covid-19, to an intensive care unit in Mumbai, India, on April 22, 2021. Punit Paranjpe AFP

Do not anticipate: The authorities did not take advantage of the times of ebb to strengthen the Indian health system.

It would have been necessary then to anticipate and “create stocks of antiviral drugs, but that did not happen,” estimates Raman Gaikwad, an infectious disease specialist at the Sahyadri hospital in Pune.

Experts had long warned that India, like many poor countries, lacked sufficient medical oxygen, vital for treating severe cases of Covid-19.

Vaccine diplomacy: In addition, in the middle of the explosion of the virus in the country, and in an impulse of generosity and “vaccine diplomacy”, India exported tens of millions of AstraZeneca doses manufactured in its territory.

The variant: Many now attribute this exponential outbreak to the “double mutation” of the virus, with four million new contaminations registered in the month of April alone.