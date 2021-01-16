As every January 16 for five years, hard Kirchnerism and social organizations they went out to demand for liberation of Milagro Sala, the leader of the Tupac Amaru who has been detained since 2016 and who has been in house arrest since 2017.

But in 2021 the horizon of the claim is much clearer. The Supreme Court of Justice is the main target of criticism, since the endorsement, or not, of the complaint resources filed by the defense of the Chamber depends on the highest court to be released, within the framework of the so-called cause “Pibes Villeros”, for which she was sentenced, in a trial in Jujuy, to 13 years in prison. However, as the sentence is not final, the Court can still twist the situation and authorize the claim.

The file that most compromises Sala has to do with the process in which she was found responsible for leading an illicit association and diverting more than $ 60 million that had been destined for the construction of social housing, from 2011 to 2015, during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Among other investigations against her, until last October she was indicted in the so-called “megacause”, also for suspicions of corruption in the management of State funds, in which the former Jujuy governor Eduardo Fellner was also involved.

Five years have passed since the illegal and arbitrary detention of Milagro Sala for being a woman and indigenous and for daring to fight for the dignity of the Jujuy people. Today and until it is necessary, we will continue demanding Justice and #FreedomToMilagro. pic.twitter.com/P1fisCjgi1 – Eli Gomez Alcorta (@EliGAlcorta) January 16, 2021

That file expired in October of last year, without a formal resolution from the Justice, which led to the release of the Chamber for that specific cause. However, he remains with house arrest for the conviction in “Pibes Villeros”. How this file continues will depend on the Court.

In addition, Sala had already been sentenced to three years in prison for instigating an escrache and an attack on eggs in 2009 against the then senator and current governor, the radical Gerardo Morales.

The judicial situation in Sala divides the ruling party, since while some bishops of Kirchnerism such as Andrés Larroque, Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community and a reference for La Cámpora, promoted the mobilization under the slogan “The Court that the Court”, first-rate officials Alberto Fernández’s cabinet line they avoided expressing themselves.

This is a case that makes Balcarce 50 uncomfortable, since it activates the internal crack with hard Kirchnerism, to the point that in the last hours it was the Chamber itself that came out to demand his release, when in a television interview with him IP cable channel held: “That the Government begins to see how it makes an agreement to free us“.

In fact, the only national government official who referred to the march was Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, a former attorney for the Chamber and current Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity. In a tweet, the official said: “It is 5 years since the illegal and arbitrary detention of Milagro Sala for being a woman and indigenous and for daring to fight for the dignity of the Jujuy people. Today and until it is necessary, we will continue demanding Justice and #LibertadParaMilagro “.

NE