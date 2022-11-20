In addition to K-Pop singers and music groups, there have been many the K-Dramas that have greatly contributed to the worldwide spread of “Hallyu” or also known as “the korean wave”which refers to the rise in popularity globally of contemporary South Korean culture since the mid-1990s. One of these dramas was “Rooftop Room Cat”a cute story about two young lovers who, by chance, end up living together, something that a few years ago was a taboo in the conservative South Korean society.

“Rooftop Room Cat”also known as “Attic Cat” or “Cat on the Rooft”, It was a 16-part romantic comedy.which were broadcast from June 2 to July 22, 2003, through MBC TV.

It is worth mentioning that this K-Drama is based on the novel of the same name, by the South Korean writer Kim Yu Ri of the same name, and that in 2010 it was also adapted into a play. The cast of “Rooftop Room Cat” was the following:

Main characters

Kim Rae Won as Lee Kyung Min

Late actress Jeong Da Bin as Nam Jung Eun

Choi Jung Yoon as Na Hye Ryun

Secondary characters

Lee Hyun Woo as Yoo Dong Joon

Jang Yong as Nam Sang Sik

Kim Ja Ok as Kim Soon Deok

Bong Tae Gyu as Nam Jung-woo

Kim Mu Saeng as Lee Pil Deuk

Kang Boo Ja as Lee Kyung Hee

Kim Chang Sook as Hye Ryun’s mother

Cha Joo Ik as Kyung Min’s aunt

Kim Tae Hyun as Yong Joon

“Rooftop Room Cat”that currently only available on MBC’s YouTube channel (without subtitles or in Spanish and English), tells the story of Kyung Min and Jung Eun. He is spoiled and immature, a law student raised by his wealthy grandparents after his parents died in an accident. She comes from a poor family; her father is a police officer and her mother is a housewife; She claims not to be very smart and fails several times in the job exam. Although she has a hard time getting a job, she remains optimistic about his future.

During the drama, the protagonists they begin an extremely volatile friendship and fate leads them to live under one roofor to be more specific, living in a room on the roof of an old building. Kyung Min’s bratty ways clash with Jung Eun’s simple life, as she constantly takes advantage of her kindness and good nature. Later, her friendship turns into love.

Like all K-dramas, “Attic Cat” Had his OST by South Korean singers Oh Jin Woo, Im Ha Young and Han Do Young.

On the other hand, “Rooftop Room Cat” was one of the last projects of actress Jeong Da Bin. A few years after starring in this K-Drama that was very popular among young people, she took her own life at the age of 26, after suffering severe depression. She went through difficult times due to the lack of work, the imprisonment of whoever was her manager and a series of malicious attacks on the internet for her physical appearance.