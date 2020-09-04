TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva became a defendant in the case of illegal advertising of alcohol. It was initiated by the Leningrad OFAS Russia – the department of the Federal Antimonopoly Service at the place of registration of the host. This was reported on the OFAS website.

What is the essence of the antitrust case against Ivleeva?

The Department of Advertising Control and Unfair Competition of the FAS Russia recorded a violation of advertising legislation (clause 8, part 2, article 21 of the Federal Law “On Advertising”) in one of the videos posted on Anastasia Ivleeva’s YouTube channel. The specified article of the federal law “On Advertising” prohibits advertising alcoholic beverages on the Internet.

What violation was recorded in Ivleeva’s video?

We are talking about the video “Gazmanov about vile habits, politics and first love / Saltukh in 67 / AGENTSHOW 2.0”, posted on YouTube on October 24, 2010. The video contains an advertisement for Italian vermouth, during which the process of making an alcoholic cocktail is shown. The advertised drink is turned with the label towards the viewer and removed from such an angle that it can be uniquely identified. In addition, a branded glass with the brand name is used during the preparation of the cocktail. At the same time, the tonic, which is used as another ingredient, was removed in such a way that it was impossible to determine its trade mark.

Acting Deputy Head of the Leningrad OFAS Russia Alexander Evlampiev notes that in Ivleeva’s video the alcoholic drink stands out clearly from others. Video creators draw the attention of viewers to the advertised product, which may induce Internet users to purchase that product.

What punishment threatens Anastasia Ivleeva?

Violation of advertising legislation is regulated by Article 14.3. Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. In this case, Anastasia Ivleeva acts as an advertising distributor, therefore, she can be held liable for the first part of this article… This norm provides for a punishment in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 2 to 2.5 thousand rubles.