The French team will play the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 18, against Argentina. But the Frenchmen will not only have to face Messi, Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and company, but they also have another enemy: ‘The Camel virus’.
In recent days there has been an outbreak of this disease that has already prevented Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano from playing in the semifinal against Morocco, and has also affected Kingsley Coman.
“Temperatures have dropped. There is full air conditioning. There are feverish states. We all pay attention. With tense organisms and fatigue, the players’ immune defenses are weaker. It happened to Dayot right after the match against England, it’s no coincidence. We adapted to the situation without becoming paranoid,” said coach Didier Deschamps.
For this reason, the rest of the members of the French expedition have taken extreme precautionary measures and prevent other footballers from being affected.
The ‘Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Virus’, better known as ‘The Camel Virus’, is a flu-like illness caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Virus (MERS), but more dangerous as it could end leading to pneumonia.
The main symptoms are fever, cough, breathing difficulties, diarrhea or vomiting. What makes this virus dangerous is that there is no specific vaccine for its prevention or treatment. Virus transmission is carried out by air, so preventive measures must be taken, as has already happened with COVID-19.
The first time the virus was detected was in 2012 in Saudi Arabia and since then there have been several outbreaks in various parts of the Middle East. MERS-CoV is a zoonotic virus that is transmitted from animals, in this case dromedaries, to people.
In case the condition is mild, the symptoms can be treated with medication, and the recovery time is similar to that of the flu.
