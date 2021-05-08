How is LaLiga! The final stretch of the season is tighter than ever. Atlético de Madrid continues as leader with two points of advantage over Barcelona, ​​after the draw at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona needed victory to place first but did not get it. This tie allows Real Madrid to depend on itself to win the league since they have four days left to know the outcome of the highest category of Spanish football. If Zidane’s men add up to twelve points at stake, they will be champion. By cons, el Seville, the fourth in discord, he needs to rejoin the league for that he must defeat Madrid in Valdebebas. This is how the matches for Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Seville are presented.

Atlético de Madrid calendar (77 points)

Simeone’s men have come out of the Camp Nou alive with a vital game that keeps them at the top of the table, with two points above Barça and three points over Madrid, although the whites have one game less. After this great game, Real Sociedad and Osasuna (both at home) and Real Valladolid (out) will be the teams that will try to beat the colchoneros in the last three league games.

Barcelona calendar (75 points)

Downturn for the Catalans who could not beat Atlético and add the three points that placed them as first. Still Barça is still alive. Koeman’s men will later face the I raised (out) and at Celtic at home. Finally, Barcelona will close its league participation in Ipurúa against him Eibar, drowned in the well of the table.

Real Madrid calendar (74 points)

After the draw between Barcelona and Atlético, Real Madrid depends on itself to be champion. If you win all four games, LaLiga wins. The first litmus test is this Sunday against Sevilla, current fourth classified in LaLiga. Another aspirant. The next Madrid “finals” will have as protagonists grenade, in the Nuevo Los Cármenes, at Athletic club, in San Mamés, and at Villarreal, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Sevilla calendar (70 points)

Those of Lopetegui suffered a hard setback to fight for the League, after the defeat at home against Athletic. They are seven points behind the leader, Atlético, although the draw at Camp Nou puts them in the fight if they beat Real Madrid. Then you will receive on May 12 at Valencia. Their last two meetings will be the difficult visit to Villarreal (16-M) and will close the championship in his stadium in front of the Alaves, that the descent can be played.