What is the busiest train station in the world?

Billions of people move daily in all parts of the world, some more crowded than others; but in a railway station in the financial district of Tokyo, in Japan, it is where more travelers pass from one place to another in a single day.

Within 24 hours, around 3.5 million people transit through Shinjuku stationthat is one million more than the number of passengers using the Transmilenio service in the entire city of Bogotá.

In the Shinjuku district is the station of the same name, opened in 1885 and restored in 1949 due to damage from World War II.

Shinjuku is also the most important commercial and business district in the Tokyo metropolis. The station in 2018 mobilized an estimated amount of 3,590,000 passengers per day, awarding the Guinness Record to the busiest station in the world.

The station has 36 platforms, includes an underground gallery and has more than 200 exits.

Shinjukum station in Tokyo is the busiest in the world Photo: Richard A. Brooks / AFP

And it’s just Tokyo, the most populated city in the world with 37 million people, can mobilize a little less than four million passengers only in one of the 106 railway stations what is in the district. All to be repeated again the next day.

The station is perfectly located near the “skyscraper district”, a commercial and administrative place highly visited by citizens, and to the south is the Shinjuku Gyoen, a traditional place that dates back to the imperial period but is now an idyllic place for see cherry blossom trees, traditional in Japan.

