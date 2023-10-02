It could be a further dramatic piece confirming Russian intentions for an all-out operation in Ukraine but also the trigger for a new, very dangerous arms race: Moscow, writes the New York Times, would be ready to test a rocket-propelled missile nuclear with a technology that makes it a deadly weapon. After the increase in the defense budget by 70% for 2024 and the operations on the ground which see up to 10 thousand men massed in Bakhmut, the hypothesis of an expansion of the Russian arsenal, specifically on the atomic front, is naturally a source of red alert.

The American newspaper reconstructed the threat through satellite images of a remote Russian base in the Arctic, highlighting that the movements of planes and vehicles within and near the site are similar to those carried out for the tests of two missiles in 2017 and 2018. In the last two weeks, US surveillance planes have also been spotted in the area and alarms have been detected warning pilots to avoid nearby airspace, wrote the New York Times.

The reference is to 13 tests conducted by Russia between 2017 and 2019 for the Burevestnik, a missile that exceeds the definition of intercontinental because the nuclear propulsion engine makes its autonomy potentially unlimited. Those tests all ended unsuccessfully, according to a report by the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit group specializing in arms control. Accidents can be frequent and deadly: A missile launched in 2019 crashed and then exploded during a recovery attempt, killing seven people, according to U.S. officials. The dangers are in fact notable in the testing and development phase, as underlined by Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, quoted by New York Timeswho however believes that it is not yet clear whether the Burevestnik missile has been tested again after 2019: in his opinion, however, even if a test is successful, it will take years before the missile can be considered operational.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative report, the missile is a weapon intended to be used in extreme, apocalyptic scenarios, such as in response to a wave of nuclear attacks against Russia. And it could potentially destroy large urban areas as well as military targets, experts assure. To give greater concreteness to the Burevestnik hypothesis there is a speech by Vladimir Putin in 2018 – he still recalls the New York Times – in which the deadly missile was mentioned among the strategic weapons along with others such as the Kinzhal ballistic missile and the Avangard hypersonic vehicle. On that occasion the Tsar stated that that arsenal would be able to overcome all existing US defenses. And he added, addressing the West: “You have failed to contain Russia.”