This Monday, The UN Security Council approved sending a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help the Caribbean nation combat powerful gangs. The Caribbean country is practically ungovernable due to armed gangs that dominate part of the nation and have unleashed brutal violence.

The request for help to restore order was made since 2022 by the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry. The Security Council resolution was drafted by the United States and was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, from China and Russia.

The measure authorizes the deployment of the Kenyan-led force for one year, with a review after nine months. According to the AP agency, it will be the first time that a foreign force has been deployed in Haiti since a mission approved by the UN almost 20 years ago.



“More than a simple vote, this is actually an expression of solidarity with a distressed population,” Jean Victor Généus, Haiti’s foreign minister, said Monday. “It’s a ray of hope for people who have been suffering for too long.””.

Violence in Haiti worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. These are the keys that explain the situation in Haiti and what the Kenyan forces that will be deployed are like:

A woman talks about military intervention to improve security in Haiti.

Why did Haiti request the sending of foreign troops?

In October 2022, Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested for the first time the deployment of an international force in his country.

As explained by the AP agency, at that time a powerful alliance of criminal gangs known as ‘G9 and Family’, led by a former police officer, took control of a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince, paralyzing the country and cutting off access to water, fuel and basic products.



The gang then agreed to allow fuel trucks to enter the area. Throughout this time, the power and control of criminal organizations has continued to increase in Haiti.

And this expansion of crime comes hand in hand with the increase in homicides. From January 1 to August 15 of this year, more than 2,400 people have died violently in the country, another 950 have been kidnapped and more than 900 have been injured, according to UN statistics.

More than 200,000 people have also lost their homes due to the looting of communities by rival gangs vying for territory. Haiti’s police have been overwhelmed by criminals. It only has 10,000 agents in a nation of more than 11 million inhabitants, according to AP.

These gangs are very well equipped, better than the police, with automatic weapons smuggled, mostly from the United States, he indicated. BBC World. Often, gang members even burn police vehicles and their stations.

What does the Security Council resolution say?

The seven-page Security Council resolution authorizes the one-year deployment of a multinational armed force to help Haiti fight organized crime gangs. According to the resolution, the measure will be evaluated after nine months.

Before deployment, the leaders of the mission, in this case Kenya, will brief the Security Council on objectives, rules of engagement, financial needs and other issues.

Kenyan forces will also work with Haitian police to “fight gangs and improve security conditions,” as well as to protect key infrastructure such as ports, the airport and critical intersections.

Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua told the BBC that his country would like to help Haiti rebuild vital infrastructure and establish a stable democratic government.

Suffering from growing insecurity for years, many Haitians applaud the announcement of the deployment of an international force

Why will Kenyan forces be deployed?

Following Haiti’s request, both the United States and the UN itself agreed with sending a multinational force, but were not willing to lead it. Canada also refused to do so.

But in July this year, Kenya offered to lead the multinational force. After that, the United States promoted the resolution that was approved on Monday. Minister Mutua told the BBC that the Kenyan force should be in Haiti by January 1, 2024, “if not sooner.”

The number of troops that Kenya will send is unknown. The government of that country previously proposed sending 1,000 police officers. In addition, Jamaica, Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda have also committed to providing personnel.

As for logistics, the United States promised in September to provide it, in addition to $100 million for the Kenyan-led multinational force.

“We must not fail the people of Haiti,” Kenyan President William Ruto said in a statement on Tuesday.

What is the Kenyan police like?

Although it is not yet known which units Kenya will send to Haiti, BBC Mundo indicated that it could be the Paramilitary General Services Unit (GSU), which is often used to control violent demonstrations and terrorist attacks.

Nelson Koech, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Kenyan Parliament, He told Citizen TV that his country would not send traffic agents, but rather “special armed forces” and that they would be fully trained before being deployed.

For his part, President Mutua only announced that the authorities are currently offering French lessons to some of the officers to facilitate communication in Haiti.

Clear, mandatory and applicable parameters must detail operational supervisory measures that prevent the illegal use of force, negligence that causes harm to the population and other abuses

BBC World emphasizes that The Kenyan police are questioned for perpetrating human rights abuses. Several NGOs have also spoken out on the matter.



In August, in an open letter to the Security Council, Amnesty International said it was concerned about the plan, given the Kenyan police’s history of responding using excessive and unnecessary force.

He highlighted that he had documented mMore than 30 cases of Kenyan police officers killing protesters by shooting and choking with tear gas during several protests this year.

And this Tuesday, Amnesty International asked the Security Council that the deployment of the mission led by Kenya include parameters for the protection of human rights.

“Clear, mandatory and enforceable parameters must detail operational oversight measures that prevent the illegal use of force, negligence that causes harm to the local population and other abuses before deployment,” said the NGO’s director for Kenya, Irungu Houghton.

Amnesty International too denounced Haiti’s “deeply worrying history” of “abuses and impunity” in “previous multinational or foreign interventions.”

The country is plunged into a serious crisis that was worsened by the assassination of Jovenel Moise.

The situation in Haiti worsens as the days go by

Last month, during his speech to the UN General Assembly, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry implored the international community for “urgent” help.

According to the latest report from the office of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the security and social crisis in Haiti is worsening.

The report, reviewed by the AFP agency, indicates that violence by criminal gangs has become more intense and brutal in Port-au-Prince and the rest of the country. Notes that Gangs use rape as a weapon of war, there are snipers on the roofs of buildings terrorizing residents, and there have even been cases of people being burned alive.

This whole situation has given rise to the formation of self-defense units made up of citizens tired of so much violence.

So, as you point out BBC Worldthe success of the Kenyan-led mission will be measured by whether it can defeat criminal gangs, restore law and give peace of mind to Haitians.

Roger Zuzunaga Ruiz

El Comercio (Peru)/ GDA

