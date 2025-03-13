03/13/2025



Updated at 6:2:00 p.m.





Naples lived hours of panic during the night for the largest earthquake recorded in recent centuries. At 1.25 in the morning, when most of the people slept, the inhabitants of the area of ​​the Fllegish fields woke up startled and threw themselves into the street, because of an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 that, in some areas, felt with a much stronger intensity.

Many people spent the night in their cars. The seismic shaking have continued this morning, with less intensity. The epicenter was located two kilometers deep, in the sea next to Pozzuoli. This Neapolitan municipality, of 75,000 inhabitants, is the most important of the Flégreos fields (“ardent”, according to Greek etymology). Here is the largest active volcanic boiler in Europe, with a diameter of 13 kilometers. It is a populated area through half a million people. The schools have closed.

In the Bagnoli neighborhood in Naples, cornices of some buildings emerged and the church of Santa Ana has been damaged, evaluating the stability of the bell tower. In this neighborhood, the only person injured during the earthquake was recorded: a woman, who suffered some wounds when a false roof collapsed and was rescued by firefighters.

Natale’s Giuseppe’s volcanologist, from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), explained the importance of the earthquake: «It must be said that it is the strongest earthquake recorded in recent centuries, together with last year [en mayo]. It was predictable and there is possible that there are even stronger magnitude. It could reach a magnitude 5, which would be 10 times stronger than the earthquake last night. It is necessary to verify the vulnerability of the buildings ».









According to a note by Palacio Cigi, headquarters of the presidency of the Government, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is aware of the situation of fear that is lived in the Flowing Fields, where she has activated reception centers. Civil Protection volunteers work to help the population, especially in the most affected municipalities: Pozzuoli, Bacoli and in the neighborhoods of Naples, Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli.

A phenomenon of nature

In the flugating fields, the fogs are linked to ‘Bradisismo’, that is, a soil deformation that implies slow sinking phases, alternated with elevation phases (normally, one or two centimeters a year), because of the accumulation of gas and magma. Unlike Vesuvio, which buried the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculano in 79 AD, the flowering fields are not characterized by a single main volcanic building, but are an active volcanic field with several craters, some submarines. This boiler was formed 39,000 years ago, after a violent eruption was the empty of Magma.

It is a much more active area than Vesubio, although thousands and thousands of small earthquakes since the 1950s have weakened the boiler. «Only in four days, between February 15 and 19, we have registered 692 earthquakes. It has been the seismic sequence of longer duration and frequency of the shaking of the last forty years, ”says Mauro Di Vito, director of the Vesubian Observatory. The maximum magnitude in February was 3.9, but the vast majority was less than 1.0.

Bradisism

The ‘Bradisismo’ is continuously changing this land of the Filgos fields. On the severity of this phenomenon of nature, with soil elevation, frequent faster and more strong seisms and shakes, Natale Giuseppe explains: «Internal pressure within the rocks increases. The seismicity depends on the elevation of the soil and today we are 40 centimeters above the maximum reached in 1984 ». At that time, “during the seismic movement that occurred in the Flégreos fields, in 1983-84, the ground in some areas rose 108 centimeters in two years,” according to Francesca Bianco, of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Now, the speed of soil elevation “has tripled compared to the previous months,” says Natale’s volcanologist, who makes this serious warning: “or we quickly decide to carry out the habitability controls and evict the buildings in poor condition, or we have to evacuate in advance the areas in which earthquakes occur. Tonight we have registered a maximum acceleration similar to the acceleration of gravity ».

Population fear

The population of the Flágreos fields has lived in continuous fear for years, because they perceive in their daily lives the effects of ‘bradisismo »and tremors of the earth. This phenomenon will continue, according to Francesca Bianco, of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology: «When the soil rises in the Flowing Fields, we know that there will be a earthquake. And right now there is a resurgence of the lifting of the terrain. We do not know the day or the time when an earthquake will occur, but it is a physical process that we know well. The ground continues to rise, so the tremors will continue.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was followed by another 19 shocks of very low magnitude. At the moment, this little seismicity is sporadic, but we continue registering it, ”concluded Francesca Bianco.