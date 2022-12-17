With a recent restart of the dialogue process between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition, the United States -a country that firmly demanded to resume this negotiating table- is now embarking, through the Senate, in what he has called the Bolívar Law, which prohibits doing business with the administration of Nicolás Maduro. Caracas, for its part, has requested the lifting of economic sanctions.

The project, formally named as the Law for the Prohibition of Operations and Leasing with the Illegitimate Authoritarian Regime of Venezuela, was promoted by the Republican Senator from Florida, Rick Scott.

The legislation, which prohibits any transaction with people linked to the Venezuelan government, has the support of Senator Marco Rubio, and congressmen Michael Waltz, Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar and Carlos Giménez.

In March 2021, the bill had also been unanimously approved by the National Security Committee and Senate Government Affairs.

“We all know what Nicolás Maduro is doing in Venezuela. He is starving his own citizens. Imprisoning his political enemies. He is providing a foothold for Russia, Iran, communist China and Hezbollah and is actively destabilizing our hemisphere. There is no reason the United States government should work with companies that also work with such a disgusting dictator,” said Rick Scott.

Although congressional approval is still pending, the question arises as to whether this will affect the dialogue process between the government and the opposition, since one of the conditions of Chavismo was the lifting of sanctions. The United States had shown signs of complying with the request by allowing the oil company Chevron to do business again with Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Before the news of the law, The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a statement rejecting the approval, alleging that it is a sign of not wanting to lift the sanctions.

“With this bill, which seeks to make unilateral coercive measures irreversible, it is confirmed that these same sectors have no interest in seeing a development process in Venezuela, an improvement in the quality of life of our population, much less that guarantee free and fair elections, by promoting more obstacles and hostile measures against the country”, reads the text.

For Scott, “the approval of the Bolívar law exemplifies the commitment of the American people to be tough with our enemies when they threaten the national security of the United States.”

The Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean country also alleged that the Law “violates the integrity of the sovereign people of Venezuela as well as that of the United States companies themselves, by placing them at risk of being penalized.”

Among the details of the Law is the prohibition of federal agencies from awarding United States government contracts to companies that do business with the Maduro administration.

The ban would only apply to contracts entered into after the enactment of the bill and “would not affect any business with the legitimate elected government of the National Assembly and its elected successors.” This refers to Juan Guaidó and the National Assembly elected in 2015.

It also provides for the necessary exceptions, including for the provision of humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and when the Office of Foreign Assets Control issues a valid license to do business in Venezuela.



Allows the Secretary of State to remove the restriction when it is in the national interest of the United States.

In the past, the government delegation left the negotiating table with the opposition over the imprisonment of Colombian businessman Álex Saab, whose wife was incorporated into the process in recent days.

Now, with that Law, the probabilities of a stoppage arise again because one of the main requests of Chavismo is the lifting of economic sanctions.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from El Nacional (GDA)

