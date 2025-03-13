What is the BLW (Baby-Led Weaning): the food method that introduces the solids in babies from six months

He Baby-Led Weaning (BLW) It is a way to offer complementary feeding to a baby with which it is allowed to explore and experiment with solid foods from the beginning, usually from six months of age. Instead of offering purés or porridge with a spoon, the BLW method encourages babies to feed themselves with solid foods chopped to their proper development.

This system has gained a lot of popularity in recent years thanks to the possible benefits it offers in the motor development, the autonomy of the baby and the self -regulation of appetite. However, we must always take into account the recommendations of health agencies such as the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which insist on the need to guarantee a balanced, safe and adapted diet to the nutritional needs of the baby.

The BLW method has been studied in healthy babies, that is, they have an adequate state of health and its psychomotor development is within the normal parameters, without taking into account if they have been fed by the mother’s chest or artificial breastfeeding. However, According to the AEPthis method is not recommended for children with some kind of growth problems, neurological disorders or motor difficulties.

How Baby-Led Weaning works (BLW)

Unlike the traditional method, which involves offering purees and porridge to the baby, the BLW allows the child to actively get involved in the eating process, offering food in solid pieces that can manipulate for itself. This system drives the idea that the baby can eat food autonomously, without the need to go through the Purés phase.

The process is that the baby sits on the table with the family during meals, offering food in pieces that are small, soft and suitable for its development. The main purpose is for the child to play and explore with food through the senses of touch, smell and taste. In this way you will be using your hands from the beginning until you later enter the cutlery once you are prepared.

The Spanish Pediatrics Association (AEP) has highlighted the BLW as a valid option for many families, provided that certain guidelines and precautions are followed. In addition, the BLW encourages a perceptual diet, where it allows the baby to recognize and respond to hunger signs, helping to develop a healthier relationship with food from an early age.

BLW benefits





Baby-Led Weaning (BLW) can offer several benefits both in the physical and emotional development of the baby. According to the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), some of these benefits are the following:

Motor skills development. Thanks to the baby manipulating food alone, there is a stimulation in the hand-buoca coordination, essential for the development of motor skills. With the passage of time, the use of cutlery can be gradually integrated, which continues to help and develop their motor skills.

Promotion of appetite self -regulation. The BLW helps the baby to regulate the amount of food he wants, based on his signs of hunger and satiety. In this way, the child has the autonomy of deciding how much he wants to eat, helping to prevent future problems such as supercharging or lack of appetite.

Exposure to a variety of food and flavors. This method exposes the baby to various foods, helping him adapt to the different textures and flavors. So that the child can help reduce food selectivity in the future.

Promotion of healthy family eating habits. This method also encourages the active participation of the baby in family meals. In addition, being present during meals, the baby learns to follow family guidelines in terms of eating habits.

BLW challenges

The BLW also presents some challenges that must be considered by parents and caregivers before opting for this method. According to the Spanish Pediatrics Association (AEP), some of the risks we find are the following:

Risk of choking. This is the most important challenge because babies manipulate solid food from the beginning. To avoid this, it is essential that food is appropriate in size and texture according to the development of each baby and that parents are well informed about how to prevent choking.

Limited control over the amounts of food. During this system, the baby chooses how much to eat, which may worry about some parents, since they have no total control over the amount of food that the child ingests.

Food preparation. It is very important that food is cut in an adequate and safe way. We must ensure that food is soft and easy to chew.

Resistance to new foods. Although babies have tried certain foods, they can sometimes show resistance when ingesting them. It is important to keep calm and patience until they accept to take them after offering them several times.

Baby-Led Weaning variant (BLW)





The BLW has a variant known as Bliss (Baby-Led Introduction to Solids), which is a combination of elements of the traditional method with some characteristics of the Baby-Led Weaning (BLW). While the latter focuses solely on solid foods from the beginning, the Bliss makes a more gradual introduction of these, also adding purees or porridge in baby feeding. This allows the baby to explore solid foods by itself, but also includes purés in the early stages of complementary feeding for a softer transition.

Although this variant called Bliss has many advantages, it is important to know that it must be followed properly to guarantee the security of the baby at all times. The Spanish Pediatrics Association (AEP) recalls that like the BLW method, we must continue to offer appropriate food and texture to avoid possible risks.