The moment that FIFAs have been waiting for so long has finally arrived: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is celebrated. And as everyone is allowed to take time away from their desks at work or their seats at school to keep an eye on the exciting games, we find out that Japan beat Germany. It was a sudden event, which inevitably evoked, on the one hand, the memory of the super champions and on the other, in a surreal way, he presented Blue Lockboth animes with soccer narrative vertebrae.

Blue Lock is a manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It is serialized by Weekly Shōnen Magazine and published by Kōdansha since August 2018. In this Fall 2022 season received its anime adaptation by Bandai Namco.

The best striker in the world

The story proposes a kind of Battle Royaland that focuses the search for the best striker in Japan. The Japan Football Association pursues the great ambition of building the best striker in the world to win the prestigious World Cup.

To achieve this goal, the eccentric trainedr Jinpachi Ego, who decides to create bluelock, a building – similar to a prison – that will house the three hundred most talented strikers from Japanese high schools.

For his part, Jinpachi Ego will propose that a player’s egoism and ambition for prestige is what will generate a striker truly capable of winning the Cup, so it will classify young people by levels and teams, rewarding effort and punishing poor performance. Obviously, he will face them and designate a range for them, and he will eliminate the players who, when leaving Blue Lock they will terminate their career in sports.

So the story is tense and quite competitive, as much as actually being on a field in the middle of a Cup game.

The main character is Yoichi Isagi who, after losing an important match, begins to re-evaluate his teamwork decisions and selfishness on the field.

The surreal jump of Blue Lock

The premise itself is that 300 boys were locked up who hated, helped, sabotaged and made an effort with firm discipline to achieve a very high goal, which is to be the best striker to reach the great Cup.

Now that Japan have beaten Germany and we are still in disbelief, doubts and paranoia are starting to creep in. Is it true that he created his Blue Lock And do you already have the golden striker who will take the Cup away from everyone in Qatar 2022? What an impression and what terror, but, we will have to wait until the Championship ends to find out. You have to be very attentive and keep a close eye on those Japanese forwards.

They already know, if they see Isagi’s angry and psychotic look in berserker mode, the Japanese Cup will definitely be crowned this year.

Who knows, it sounds incredible but they already beat Germany, right? It would be wonderful if they won. And if not, at least they already have excellent publicity for BlueLock.

The Cup for Japan, Captain Tsubasa’s prediction

Who knows, uh, maybe this year the Japanese will be armed. You have to remember that they already beat the Germans once. Oliver Atom’s team defeated Karl-Heinz Schneider’s.

Lots of winning matches for the Japanese team, the mangakas have been sending energy to the universe for a few years now to get the Cup.

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

The anime series is distributed in Mexico and Latin America by Crunchyroll. Every Sunday you will be able to see a new episode. This first season will have a delivery of 24 chapters. It should be noted that the manga is still in publication and so far it has 189 episodes.

