The IFAB (International Football Association Board), in charge of dictating the rules of professional football, is about to present the blue card this Friday, February 9according to The Telegraph, thus adding to the already known yellow and red cards.
What is this implementation about? Is it more or less serious than yellow or red? In what competencies will it be implemented? We answer everything you need to know, in a decision that marks a before and after in the history of the most popular sport in the world.
What will the blue card do in football?
The blue card will be a new card, which will punish cut off a promising attack, that is not enough to be red, or excessive protests to a referee and will mean the expulsion of the player for 10 minutes, and after that time they may return to the field of play.
Will it replace the yellow card or the red card?
The blue card will not replace to none of the existing ones, but rather it will be added to the yellow and red ones.
In fact, the blue card would be the intermediate between the yellow card, which is currently used as a warning but does not remove the player from the field, and the red card, which does determine the immediate expulsion and without return of the footballer.
As we have noted, the punishment applied with the blue card will be one temporary expulsion, 10 minutes.
When will it be implemented and in what competition?
The IFAB plans go through a gradual and progressive implementation. In this sense, according to the same information from The Telegraph, the English Federation has presented itself as a volunteer, so everything indicates that the first rehearsals would take place in meetings of the FA Cup (English Cup) for men and women next season.
Will it be implemented in the next Champions League?
For now, is completely ruled out that the blue card will be seen in the 2024 Euro Cup or in the 2024/25 Champions League.
Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, had been one of the most critical of the blue card when talk began about its possible implementation.
Can the blue card be combined with other cards?
Yes: two blue cards will constitute one red. That is, expulsion from the entire match and suspension from the next one.
The same result will also be given if a blue card is combined with a yellow card.
Has the card system in football ever been modified?
No. This would be the first time that the card system in football has been modified since In the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, yellow and red cards were implemented.
Is the blue card currently used?
Yes, this punishment is being implemented in some futsal leagueswhere whoever receives it is expelled from the match for two to five minutes, depending on the competition.
