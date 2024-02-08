What is this implementation about? Is it more or less serious than yellow or red? In what competencies will it be implemented? We answer everything you need to know, in a decision that marks a before and after in the history of the most popular sport in the world.

The BLUE CARD will begin to be introduced in professional football. It will serve to EXPELL field players for 10 MINUTES, it will be used for reckless fouls or protests to the referee.

In fact, the blue card would be the intermediate between the yellow card, which is currently used as a warning but does not remove the player from the field, and the red card, which does determine the immediate expulsion and without return of the footballer. As we have noted, the punishment applied with the blue card will be one temporary expulsion, 10 minutes.

IFAB PLANS TO ADD THE BLUE CARD: TEMPORARY SUSPENSIONS. The body in charge of dictating football rules plans to present the implementation of a new card this Friday. The blue card will punish cutting off a promising attack.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, had been one of the most critical of the blue card when talk began about its possible implementation.