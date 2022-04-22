Cooking & EatingSometimes you buy a fresh bread that tastes good but is too much to finish in a few days. Is keeping it in the freezer a good idea? And does that change the bread’s nutrients, doesn’t it? “Use the original bread bag”, advises a baker.

Can you freeze fresh bread? The answer from baker Dirk Braeckman is clear: “Yes, you can freeze fresh bread.” That has a lot to do with the structure of a good bread. That is why the Flemish baker says: “The water in a bread will evaporate from the dough after a while through the crust. After a day, the crust has become a lot less crispy.” Braeckman is a test baker, a baker who develops and tests new products.

You can ensure that the water in the dough is retained longer by kneading the dough perfectly beforehand. “After all, the gluten in the flour has to form a kind of network,” says Braeckman. ,,You notice whether that is the case when you take a piece of your dough. If you can stretch it into a membrane that is even and transparent without tearing, the dough is okay.”

The professional baker has no problem with that, of course, that is not always the case with the home baker. “Sometimes he doesn’t knead the dough enough. It is also best to use (professional) active fats – instead of margarine – that ensure that the walls of the gluten network remain strong, so that the bread stays fresh longer.”



This gluten network and the use of active fats mean that fresh bread can be frozen perfectly. “My tip: do that immediately after you’ve bought the bread,” says Braeckman. And keep it in the bread bag. It has a paraffin layer that keeps the air in the bag, so that the evaporated water from the bread stays inside the bread bag. More and more you see the use of plastic bread bags. I myself am not a fan of it, because that is disastrous for the crust. If you freeze the bread, do so within about an hour after purchase, so that evaporation is only minimal.”

“After thawing, such fresh bread is still in perfect condition. Of course, the same effect plays here again: the crust quickly becomes less crispy due to evaporation, but the crumb remains completely fine because there is still more than enough water present.” And, adds Braeckman: ,,Bread products with more fat, such as sandwiches, will be absolutely perfect after thawing, they will even have become more tender because the evaporated water makes the desired tender crust even softer. This is also the case with milk bread and raisin bread. This is because those types also have a higher fat content than regular bread, which in principle contains two to three percent fat.”

It is better not to freeze pistolets

Pistolets, baguettes and some multigrain breads are less suitable for freezing. Braeckman: ,,Pistolets and baguettes because they have lost their characteristic feature, the crispy crust, after thawing. You could thaw them, put them in a preheated oven and eat them straight away. With multigrain breads, grains, kernels and some types of grain provide a less stable network, so that the crumb can sometimes crumble after thawing.”

And freeze the bread a second time? Is that a good idea? “Not really recommended,” says the test baker. “The nutrients – all the goodness of wheat and fiber – and the water, yeast and active fats will still be in the bread. So you don’t die from such a bread. But then you certainly no longer have the crispiness of a delicious crust. So you will no longer have real quality.”





