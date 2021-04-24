The World Health Organization has shed light on the best options among the multiple vaccines available against the Coronavirus in some countries, during a new episode of the “Science in Five” program, broadcast by the UN website, and presented by Vesmita Gupta Smith, on its accounts on social networking sites.

Dr. Catherine O’Brien, Head of the Immunology Department at the organization, was the guest of this episode, where he discussed about the best option among the Covid-19 vaccines available around the world.

Dr. O’Brien said during the meeting that “there are not sufficient quantities of the vaccine in the world at present to immunize everyone who needs the vaccine. Therefore, the answer to the question about the vaccine that can be obtained is when you are offered the vaccine, so you must take the vaccine that was offered to you.” Or available. “

Dr. O’Brien explained that there are a number of vaccines that have been shown to be safe, effective and manufactured with high quality. Hence, any of these vaccines will provide real protection. And if a person lives in a country where there is more than one vaccine in the program, they should consider themselves lucky that they can get the vaccine. She advised recipients that when it is their turn to actually get the vaccine, they should get whatever vaccine is available.

Dr. O’Brien added that if the person is in the high-risk category and is one of the first people, to be vaccinated, then this is something that needs to be done as quickly as possible so that the person is protected and immune.

For people who will get the vaccine later on the waiting list, as is the case with Dr.O’Brien herself, and who work in an office and are not exposed to any great risks, their task is to wait their turn, and when the time comes to get the vaccine, the available vaccine must be accepted, regardless of what it is. . According to Arabic.

And about the side effects or risks of vaccines from the viewpoint of scientists, Dr. O’Brien said, that there is a way to search for common side effects in clinical trials, and then rare side effects, which are constantly cleared in the routine use of vaccines. Blood clots are one of the things that raise concerns for some due to the large number of information circulating in the media recently.

Dr. O’Brien explained that this topic is carefully studied by the World Health Organization, and officials in Europe and around the world are dealing with it very carefully, as the organization’s work teams are in the midst of collecting information about these very rare events that seem to affect one in 10 per million people.

She expressed her belief that it is important for everyone to remember the reason for vaccination, which is that in the midst of a pandemic, everyone faces the risk of contracting Covid-19 infection. Nevertheless, it is important to evaluate the benefit that vaccines provide against the very small risks that some rare cases affected by vaccines can be associated with, from the perspective of numbers and risks.

In order to achieve this goal, both regulators and policy makers are looking very carefully at this data, understanding why it occurs … where it occurs … and who is infected with it … and try to determine whether there are certain groups of people who are more at risk for certain side effects, Which does not appear to be the case, and balancing this very rare and low risk against the benefit of protecting against Covid-19 disease.

Dr. O’Brien explained that as part of WHO’s efforts, evidence reviews are being conducted, and as the evidence changes over time, expert safety committees are updating their assessments of benefits and risks.

There are also policymakers who look equally at this data globally, and through the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), they provide recommendations for countries to achieve this balance of benefits and risks and how to reduce any risks that might otherwise exist.