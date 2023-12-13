You cannot see air moving. Too bad, actually. The air is working very hard here. Sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a more… disturbing way. The windmill at the top of De Sprong on the Gotlandring turns quietly thanks to a breeze when I see how a colleague chases the 911 Dakar up the blind slope.

When he reaches the top at 148 km/h, the wind comes under the slightly higher nose and the thing does the Mother of All Wheelies. I swallow. I'm sitting at the bottom of the slope in the GT3 RS, knowing that I have to chase him and that this boy, the wildest, most track-oriented road car Porsche has ever made, can pick up so much more speed on that slope – 171 km/h you, as will become apparent later.

And yet I can barely get it off the ground. The air that lifted the Dakar cannot find its way under the GT3 RS. Porsche has clearly learned a lot since the days of backflip GT1s. The Dakar is not part of this test, but the contrast between these two Porsches is a perfect example of what air can do. How you can impose your will on him, or he can impose his on you. How incredibly powerful this invisible force is.

The other two don't get off the ground either

I take the Alpine, but it doesn't have the power you need to reach takeoff speeds. Perhaps for the better, because compared to the others in this group he is a bit 'downforce light'. The others make full claims with figures and speeds, Alpine keeps it simple 'up to 29 kilos more than an A110 S with aero package'.

For a completely different reason, the Ariel (110 kilos of downforce at 113 km/h) is unable to break ties with gravity: I don't dare. I do De Leap twice; the second to check whether the first was indeed as restless and creepy as I thought. As I look up at the direction the windmill is pointing, I realize it may have less to do with the car itself. Crosswind. He can easily get a grip on a featherweight of 700 kilos.

Warming up in the Alpine

It's time to do with the tires what they were made for: press them into the asphalt, ideally as firmly as possible. I start in the Alpine, for no other reason than that it is the car for which you need the least big heart. The large rear spoiler suggests more, but the A110 R has exactly the same 300 hp 1.8-liter turbo engine as the A110 S, and despite the extensive use of carbon fiber, it is only 34 kilos lighter.

It does have beautiful carbon fiber rims by the way, especially the disc-like ones at the back. It is the perfect introduction to the Gotlandring. Agile, swift, with an exemplary balance in its chassis and not enough power to give yourself the fright of your life. The high-speed section at the bottom of the circuit is surprisingly bumpy, and many other cars, including the McLaren Artura and BMW M3, suffer significantly from this.

The Alpine doesn't. It could have been set up a bit tighter and could be about 10 millimeters lower, but it is hardly impressed by what this circuit throws its way. The A110 R darts through everything and gives the other participants something to think about, apparently without having to put in too much effort. He is at his best when submitting. That's where his genius is most evident, in how he goes through the corner from braking, without much drama or loss of speed.

It is the most balanced of this trio, the car that you can also do something with in the middle of a bend. That's what you get with a mid-engine. The other two have the engine further back, and although they have both made great strides in improving balance, this little coupe dances to the rhythm of the track with a coordination that neither the Porsche nor the Ariel can match. .

Where Alpine misses the mark with the A110 R

But the same feeling of excitement, interaction or, um… wow? Far from it. Sorry Alpine, but your chassis was already great. It was the bike that could use a little more greatness if you really put your mind to it. And yet it has remained unchanged. He needs more power to get the most out of that chassis, but even more than that he could use more character.

There is air conditioning and a radio here, but a few grams of weight have been saved on the door handles

The four-cylinder sounds short of breath, the gearbox must be sharper, faster. I leave with the feeling that this is a missed opportunity, that the engineers have gotten so caught up in what they were doing that they forgot to take a step back and look from a distance to see if their ideas even went far enough . If Alpine had really seriously intended to turn this into a track car, they could have done more than make it lean a little less and provide it with a little more grip.

The 911 is the complete opposite of the A110

How do you explain the differences between the Alpine and the Porsche? The first always works nicely with the circuit, finds its flow, kisses the curbs. The second? Well, it just tears it to pieces, inch by Swedish inch. The Gotlandring is a very demanding and tricky circuit. The Alpine overpowers the track by flashing lightly over it, the Porsche just flattens everything in the meantime 'I am the law!' screaming. And yes, that one Judge Dreddanalogy is particularly appropriate.

The GT3 RS is merciless. A race car in all but name, it looks scary and does little to reassure a novice. And there are so many things to play with: should my rebound adjustment be harder? Should I slow down the torque distribution a bit if I'm driving fairly normally? The possibilities are endless.

A GT3 RS that does exactly what it was not made for

Yet he draws you into it, because the differences, the things you can adjust, are all palpable in such a pure way that they inspire you to great and complete trust. You drive away and it feels tight and strict. There is no filter, no wiggle room, it is all focus and intensity. You may not be ready for it yet, but the GT3 RS is already looking for prey.

After a while you get the hang of the loudest 911

And slowly but surely you go along with it. Although he will never relax himself, you start to do so more and more. The cramping disappears from your shoulders. Your movements, which until recently were sharp and fierce because you are convinced that the GT3 RS is some kind of barbarian that wants to fold you against a limestone barrier as quickly as possible, become smoother.

'The GT3 RS can't even tie the laces of the Atom 4R'

And now he's got you. This is where the addiction begins. Within two laps you are messing with the PASM settings, changing the setting of your differential and adding some more compression damping for the Tarmo-Karusel. Because that's what this GT3 RS does. He forces you to be involved. Addiction through hypnosis.

What could be improved on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

Just like with the Alpine, the chassis could handle more power. But unlike the Frenchman, this 911 doesn't need that. The howling six-cylinder boxer runs at 9,000 revolutions per minute and plays the hair on the back of your neck in a virtuoso way. Switching is instantaneous. You realize that nothing street legal attacks a track like this, that the sensations it gives, the appetite it has for corners and the speed with which it absorbs them are incomparable.

I feel the downforce in this car more than in the McLaren Senna, in the astonishing bite with which it enters a corner and the astonishing stability. It drives with such tremendous clarity that I can quickly work out that a little more camber at the front would eliminate the slight understeer at lower speeds. Purely in terms of personal preference: I actually prefer a looser surface, or some sliding on asphalt, but this is one of those cars that convinces me that there is also a lot of joy and satisfaction to be gained from an almost surgical accuracy.

The power of the Ariel Atom 4R

Time for an Atom bombing. I can't blame some colleagues for quietly walking in another direction after one look at the 4R. He looks like a rattlesnake. It's a reputation it owes to its specifications, which tell you this is probably the most powerful lightweight ever built by an established brand. The Type R turbo engine produces 400 hp and 537 Nm.

And you can consider this particular example a 4R+; the regular version does without the Quaife wings, carbon fiber and sequential gearbox. That's the hot rod; this is the circuit weapon. He took the philosophy of the GT3 RS and ran with it.

That whole principle of initial intimidation turning into a powerful addiction? In that respect, the Porsche can't even tie the Atom's laces. That car is amazingly approachable. Here Mr. Motor meets Mr. Understel. It shouldn't be that the chassis is so flexible and generous.

The underlying secret of the Ariel

The suspension doesn't have to be harsh either because it only has to handle 700 kilos, and the exotic Öhlins dampers deliver a silky smooth composure. It goes over bumps and curbs without ever getting uneasy and even if it occasionally loses its grip, it has a much greater margin of correction than you would ever imagine.

The international 'daddy the craziest' gesture executed to perfection

But that engine. Good Lord. You can call it noise, but actually it is noise that is slowly skinned. A crazed screeching apparition trapped in the inlet next to your ear. The huffing and screaming of the turbo is accompanied by vicious acceleration and forces that make your face look very different. It is a vortex of variability.

Which is the best track car of Speed ​​Week 2023?

But while my colleagues think I'm fighting a dragon like Saint George, I'm actually the silent eye of the storm. The Atom 4R is a masterpiece, but even I have to accept that it's too extreme to make the final cut.

The A110 R? I have no doubt about the amount of work that went into it. What I do doubt is the result. Which leaves us with the GT3 RS. Typical. The true brilliance once again comes from Porsche. Is there anything he can't do? Well, besides jumping? The public road will teach us.