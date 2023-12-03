You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mobile app serves as a single portal for a variety of CBP services
Allocation of asylum appointments through CBP One could have an optimal schedule to increase the chances of success for applicants. According to information from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the best time to request an appointment is 11 am CT, every day, since In this interval, appointments are assigned to those who requested them the previous day.
CBP One has expanded access to the app, allowing application for 23 hours a day, from 11 a.m. CT to 10 a.m. CT the next day. Although this change provides more time to try to schedule an appointment, it also means more competition between applicants.
If it is not possible to request an appointment at 11 am CT, There is the option to try it at other times. With some luck, an appointment might be available at other times of the day.
Recommendations for scheduling an asylum appointment at CBP One
- Active account in CBP One– Make sure you have an active CBP One account to make the process easier.
- Preparation of personal information– Have the necessary personal information on hand, such as full name, date of birth, and passport number.
- Internet connection stability– Maintain a stable connection to avoid any hiccups during the process.
- Patience and persistence– Be patient and persistent during the process, as high demand may require several attempts.
