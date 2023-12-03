Allocation of asylum appointments through CBP One could have an optimal schedule to increase the chances of success for applicants. According to information from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the best time to request an appointment is 11 am CT, every day, since In this interval, appointments are assigned to those who requested them the previous day.

CBP One has expanded access to the app, allowing application for 23 hours a day, from 11 a.m. CT to 10 a.m. CT the next day. Although this change provides more time to try to schedule an appointment, it also means more competition between applicants.

If it is not possible to request an appointment at 11 am CT, There is the option to try it at other times. With some luck, an appointment might be available at other times of the day.

The CBP One app can help streamline the inspection and asylum application process

Recommendations for scheduling an asylum appointment at CBP One