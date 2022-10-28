The “She Finds” website said that there is one hot drink that experts stress that helps slimming and weight loss, which is green tea.

Although green and black tea come from the same plant, black tea is processed differently from its green counterpart, after it is harvested.

Dietitian, Lisa Richards, stated that this drink has a large number of health benefits, as it is rich in powerful antioxidants, which are especially beneficial for weight loss.

“When it comes to antioxidants, green tea offers a high amount of them, which makes it one of the best teas you can drink if you want to improve your metabolism, and one of the best drinks for your health in general.”

She continued: “Antioxidants have important health benefits from weight loss, disease prevention, reduced inflammation, and even potential cancer prevention.”

And Chinese researchers have previously found that the health benefits associated with tea were more pronounced for those who drink green tea, not black tea.

The researchers found that those who drank green tea regularly had a 20% lower risk of heart disease and stroke, and a 22% lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke.