Finding the best value for money on cell phones can be quite a challenge, as this depends on your personal needs and preferences, as well as various factors.

However, there are brands that stand out for offering high-quality cell phones at an excellent price. These computers have features in common, such as 6GB modest storage and high-resolution screens.

For this reason, we will reveal to you which is the best cell phone with a price-quality ratio; Samsung, iPhone, Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi, RedMagic and Nokia.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE It is an ideal cell phone to capture your epic moment, thanks to the power offered by 8GB of RAM that is combined with a processor Octa-Core and 128GB storage.

Features of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Screen: 6.4″ AMOLED X2 with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core 5nm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

Main camera: Multiple high-resolution a (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charge

Price: $13,999

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 It is the iconic Apple cell phone, in its most basic version. This equipment is characterized by offering all the attractive features of the brand. It has a screen Super Retina XDR and OLED.

Characteristic iPhone 14

Display: 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED with HDR resolution

Storage: 128/ 256/ 512GB

Processor: A15 Bionic Chip

Main camera: Multiple 12MP: 26mm, ƒ/1.5 aperture + 12MP Ultra Wide: 13mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Front camera: 12MP

Facial recognition using the TrueDepth camera

Accident detection 4

Edge 40 Features

Display: 6.5″, NEG Glass 3D with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution at 144Hz

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,400mAh

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP + 13MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Price: $9,999

Oppo Reno7

He Oppo Reno7 It is a smartphone with prominent features that provide a satisfying user experience. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution that provides vibrant colors and optimal power for the market segment it is aimed at.

Reno7 Features

Screen: 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 2MP + 2MP

4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Price: $8,999 pesos 128GB version

Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is one of the most incredible cell phones of the moment. This device stands out for offering great power, 6GB of RAM and modest 128GB storage, with which you can get the most out of its 108MP camera.

Remi Note 11S Features

Display: 6.43″ AMOLED DotDisplay

MediaTek Helio G96 processor

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

Red Magic 8 Pro

Red Magic 8 Pro in its matte versionis one of the cell phones with the best price-quality ratio within the RedMagic family and is characterized by offering moderate power compared to its older brothers, which have 16GB of RAM.

Features RedMagic 8 Pro

AMOLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 6000mAh

lightsR RGB

Main camera: Multiple with 50MP main lens

Nokia XR21

6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB

Rom Memory: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge

Operating system: Android 12

Water resistance: Yes

Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)

