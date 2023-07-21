Finding the best value for money on cell phones can be quite a challenge, as this depends on your personal needs and preferences, as well as various factors.
However, there are brands that stand out for offering high-quality cell phones at an excellent price. These computers have features in common, such as 6GB modest storage and high-resolution screens.
For this reason, we will reveal to you which is the best cell phone with a price-quality ratio; Samsung, iPhone, Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi, RedMagic and Nokia.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy S21 FE It is an ideal cell phone to capture your epic moment, thanks to the power offered by 8GB of RAM that is combined with a processor Octa-Core and 128GB storage.
Features of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Screen: 6.4″ AMOLED X2 with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core 5nm
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/ 256GB
Main camera: Multiple high-resolution a (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)
Front camera: 32MP
Battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charge
Price: $13,999
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 It is the iconic Apple cell phone, in its most basic version. This equipment is characterized by offering all the attractive features of the brand. It has a screen Super Retina XDR and OLED.
Characteristic iPhone 14
- Display: 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED with HDR resolution
- Storage: 128/ 256/ 512GB
- Processor: A15 Bionic Chip
- Main camera: Multiple 12MP: 26mm, ƒ/1.5 aperture + 12MP Ultra Wide: 13mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture
- Front camera: 12MP
- Facial recognition using the TrueDepth camera
- Accident detection 4
Edge 40 Features
Display: 6.5″, NEG Glass 3D with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution at 144Hz
RAM memory: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery: 4,400mAh
Main camera: Multiple of (50MP + 13MP)
Front camera: 32MP
Price: $9,999
Oppo Reno7
He Oppo Reno7 It is a smartphone with prominent features that provide a satisfying user experience. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution that provides vibrant colors and optimal power for the market segment it is aimed at.
Reno7 Features
Screen: 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging
Price: $8,999 pesos 128GB version
Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is one of the most incredible cell phones of the moment. This device stands out for offering great power, 6GB of RAM and modest 128GB storage, with which you can get the most out of its 108MP camera.
Remi Note 11S Features
- Display: 6.43″ AMOLED DotDisplay
- MediaTek Helio G96 processor
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge
Red Magic 8 Pro
Red Magic 8 Pro in its matte versionis one of the cell phones with the best price-quality ratio within the RedMagic family and is characterized by offering moderate power compared to its older brothers, which have 16GB of RAM.
Features RedMagic 8 Pro
- AMOLED display
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 6000mAh
- lightsR RGB
- Main camera: Multiple with 50MP main lens
Nokia XR21
- 6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.
- Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G
- RAM memory: 6GB
- Rom Memory: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge
- Operating system: Android 12
- Water resistance: Yes
- Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)
