choose between a mid-range or high-end smartphone depends on your needs, budget and personal priorities. Before making a choice it is necessary to consider some aspects such as; performance, camera, design and materials.
If after the above your choice is to choose a mid-range cell phone for the capabilities that this type of equipment offers. Here we mention some of the most outstanding of Samsung, iPhone, Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi and Nokia in 2023.
These cell phones are characterized by offering moderate performance, ideal for social networks, low-income video games and in some cases as a photographic ally due to the type of lenses with which cell phones in this market segment are equipped.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G
S21 Fe is Samsung’s most epic high-end cell phone. This cell phone is characterized by having an elegant design and being equipped with the latest technology, a powerful processor and a FullHD+ screen that will deliver vibrant colors at all times.
Features Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G
- Screen: 6.4″ AMOLED X2 with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core 5nm
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/ 256GB
- Main camera: Multiple high-resolution a (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charge
- Price: $13,999
iPhone SE
Known as the younger brother of iPhone, iPhone SE is one of the mid-range cell phones offered by Apple. This cell phone is characterized by its great power, long-lasting battery and resistance due to the materials with which it is made.
iPhone SE Features
- Display: 4.7″ Retina HD with Gorilla Glass
- Apple A15 Bionic processor
- Storage: 64/128 and 256GB
- Processor: 12 MP, f/1.8, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4
- Front camera: 7 MP, f/2.2
- IP67 water and dust resistance, Touch ID, Apple Pay
- Price: $12,999
motorola edge 40
Motorola Edge 40 is the lite version of Edge 40 Pro. This cell phone from the American manufacturer is full of good features, since it offers us resistance to water and dust and exceptional performance within the mid-high range segment.
Edge 40 Features
- Display: 6.5″, NEG Glass 3D with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution at 144Hz
- RAM memory: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Main camera: Multiple of (50MP + 13MP)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Price: $9,999
Oppo Reno7
- Screen: 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
- 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- Price: $8,999 pesos 128GB version
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- 6.55″ Screen Size with FULL HD+ Screen Resolution
- Main camera: 108MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Operating System Android 12, MIUI 13
- Processor: Snapdragon 778G Adreno 642L GPU
- Storage Capacity (GB)128
- RAM: 8GB
- Number of SIM2 Cards
- SensorsAccelerometer
- approach sensor
- Light sensor
- Magnetometer
- Fingerprint sensor
- Price: $9,000 to $12,000
Nokia XR21
- 6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.
- Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G
- RAM memory: 6GB
- Rom Memory: 128GB
- Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge
- Operating system: Android 12
- Water resistance: Yes
- Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)
