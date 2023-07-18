choose between a mid-range or high-end smartphone depends on your needs, budget and personal priorities. Before making a choice it is necessary to consider some aspects such as; performance, camera, design and materials.

If after the above your choice is to choose a mid-range cell phone for the capabilities that this type of equipment offers. Here we mention some of the most outstanding of Samsung, iPhone, Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi and Nokia in 2023.

These cell phones are characterized by offering moderate performance, ideal for social networks, low-income video games and in some cases as a photographic ally due to the type of lenses with which cell phones in this market segment are equipped.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G

S21 Fe is Samsung’s most epic high-end cell phone. This cell phone is characterized by having an elegant design and being equipped with the latest technology, a powerful processor and a FullHD+ screen that will deliver vibrant colors at all times.

Features Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G

Screen: 6.4″ AMOLED X2 with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core 5nm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

Main camera: Multiple high-resolution a (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charge

Price: $13,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G/ Telcel

iPhone SE

Known as the younger brother of iPhone, iPhone SE is one of the mid-range cell phones offered by Apple. This cell phone is characterized by its great power, long-lasting battery and resistance due to the materials with which it is made.

iPhone SE Features

Display: 4.7″ Retina HD with Gorilla Glass

Apple A15 Bionic processor

Storage: 64/128 and 256GB

Processor: 12 MP, f/1.8, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4

Front camera: 7 MP, f/2.2

IP67 water and dust resistance, Touch ID, Apple Pay

Price: $12,999

motorola edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 is the lite version of Edge 40 Pro. This cell phone from the American manufacturer is full of good features, since it offers us resistance to water and dust and exceptional performance within the mid-high range segment.

Edge 40 Features

Display: 6.5″, NEG Glass 3D with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution at 144Hz

RAM memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,400mAh

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP + 13MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Price: $9,999

Motorola edge 40/ Motorola

Oppo Reno7

Screen: 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 2MP + 2MP

4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Price: $8,999 pesos 128GB version

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

6.55″ Screen Size with FULL HD+ Screen Resolution

Main camera: 108MP

Front camera: 32MP

Operating System Android 12, MIUI 13

Processor: Snapdragon 778G Adreno 642L GPU

Storage Capacity (GB)128

RAM: 8GB

Number of SIM2 Cards

SensorsAccelerometer

approach sensor

Light sensor

Magnetometer

Fingerprint sensor

Price: $9,000 to $12,000

Nokia XR21

6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB

Rom Memory: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge

Operating system: Android 12

Water resistance: Yes

Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.