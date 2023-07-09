Buying a 100% electric car is not an easy task nowadays, since most of the prestigious brands such as Tesla, Baic, BMW and others offer their vehicles for over a million pesos.

However, the development of technology and competition between markets has allowed the growth of companies that sell electric mobility options at a very affordable price.

This is the case of Eco-Moto Puebla and EvMotors Mexicotwo Mexican brands that have stood out for the manufacture of small electric cars.

On the one hand, Eco-Moto has the T4 PRO a supercompact that stands out for offering a driving range of up to 100 km. While EvMotors has excelled in the segment with its X4E, an iconic car.

X4E Features

Battery with autonomy from 50 km to 170 km

70 colors to choose from

Maximum load 200kg

Frame Type Steel

Weight without batteries 220kg

Dimensions (length x width) 2.65mx 1.24m

Vehicle height1.70m

Front tire 135/70/12

alarm: yes

Disc brake

Radio / bluetooth / USB

Power button

Heating

sunroof

Charge time from 0 to 100% in 12 hours

Features T4 PRO