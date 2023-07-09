Buying a 100% electric car is not an easy task nowadays, since most of the prestigious brands such as Tesla, Baic, BMW and others offer their vehicles for over a million pesos.
However, the development of technology and competition between markets has allowed the growth of companies that sell electric mobility options at a very affordable price.
This is the case of Eco-Moto Puebla and EvMotors Mexicotwo Mexican brands that have stood out for the manufacture of small electric cars.
On the one hand, Eco-Moto has the T4 PRO a supercompact that stands out for offering a driving range of up to 100 km. While EvMotors has excelled in the segment with its X4E, an iconic car.
X4E Features
- Battery with autonomy from 50 km to 170 km
- 70 colors to choose from
- Maximum load 200kg
- Frame Type Steel
- Weight without batteries 220kg
- Dimensions (length x width) 2.65mx 1.24m
- Vehicle height1.70m
- Front tire 135/70/12
- alarm: yes
- Disc brake
- Radio / bluetooth / USB
- Power button
- Heating
- sunroof
- Charge time from 0 to 100% in 12 hours
Features T4 PRO
- Autonomy per charge: To choose, from 50 to 100Km
- Maximum speed: 50-55 km/h
- 3000W power motor
- Capacity for up to three people
- color screen
- Reversing camera built into the panel
- AM/FM radio and Bluetooth
- USB port
- 12V port to charge other devices
- Wiper washer
- Front and rear disc brakes
- LED turn signals and rear view mirrors
- double front light
- sunroof
- Electric glasses
- Start with button and remote control
- electrical locks
- Reclining driver’s seat
- Price: $154,990.00
