Spain has a wide range of gastronomic products and, therefore, delicious recipes. Many preparations have been positioned as emblematic dishes of international fame, such as paella or tortilla, even croquettes.

Not only do local people enjoy and delight in the Spanish flavors, but tourists are also surprised by the delicacies they can find in the most traditional restaurants in each region.

Paella and tortilla, international references



Spanish gastronomy iStock

The paellaoriginally from Valencia, is an iconic dish that combines rice with ingredients such as seafood, chicken, rabbit and vegetables, all cooked over low heat with spices such as saffron, which gives it its characteristic golden color. On the other hand, the potato omeletmade with eggs, potatoes and often onion, is a versatile recipe that is served both hot and cold, making it perfect for any occasion.

The Creativity is another point to highlight, since it merges with all the Spanish dishes, since they combine local ingredients, ancestral techniques and unique creativity. Its gastronomy is characterized by being diverse. Nevertheless, the experts have decided that the star dish is not paella, tortilla or croquettes, not even gazpacho.





What is the best dish in Spain?



roast lamb iStock

Surprisingly, in the TasteAtlas Awards 2024/2025a ranking that includes the hundred best dishes from around the world, the first Spanish dish to appear (in 21st place) is roast lamb. This meat is usually seasoned and spiced with lemon, rosemary and thyme; In addition, they are usually accompanied with roasted potatoes.

It is worth mentioning that roast lamb is popular at holidays, family gatherings and special occasions. Likewise, it is served accompanied by Castilian bread and, often, a fresh salad that balances the intensity of the lamb. This delicacy is the representation of Castilian wealthusing few seasonings, such as water, salt and a touch of lard or oil, to allow the natural flavor of the meat to enhance during the slow roasting process in a wood-fired oven. Each bite translates into a journey to the heart of Spanish culture, where food is an expression of history, community and excellence.

