Have a car It involves a series of necessary expenses, from maintenance to parking. However, there are other purchases that can be made more intelligently, such as gasoline. Fill the tank to the best price It doesn’t just depend on choosing the best place. In the United States, for example, there are certain days when fuel is cheaperaccording to a recent study.

An analysis of GasBuddy, an application that look for the best fuel prices in real time, revealed that The best day to buy gasoline is Monday. The results were obtained after evaluating price statistics from January 1 to December 16, 2021.

The company discovered that the Monday was always offered price average of gasoline lowest in 17 entities of USA. When he compared the statistics with data from 2017, 2018 and 2019, he confirmed the finding.

Nevertheless, Not all average prices have remained fixed over the years. The report results also revealed that on Friday, which for a time was one of the most expensive days to buy gasoline, now it is one of the cheapest. Even so, the most ideal are Monday or Sunday, since the latter is the second cheapest day of the week. Although, experts recommend comparing prices in real time, as there are variations in different states.

When is the worst day to buy gasoline in the United States?

Most people would consider that Saturday would be the worst day to buy fuel, since it is when many people go on a trip or make purchases for the week, including gasoline. Nevertheless, The most expensive day to buy it, according to the GasBuddy analysis, was Thursday and, in second place, Wednesday.

The worst day to buy gasoline is Thursday

The price of gasoline will go down in the US.



On the other hand, in addition to knowing what day is best to go fuel, there is good news for consumers. According to GOBankingRates, a portal dedicated to financial studies, the price of gasoline will continue to fall. The week of September 25 saw an average cost of US$3.80 per gallon and the downward trend will continue.

According to estimates, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, fuel costs will continue to decline. Although, on the contrary, diesel prices will increase as demand strengthens.