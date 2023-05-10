What is the best country to live in Africa?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This country has one of the strongest economies on the continent.
Africa It can be one of the strangest or unexplored continents for people in Colombia, especially because of the distance, taking into account that from our country to Africa there are 12,141 kilometers away.
South Africa
If we ask ourselves what would be the best place to live in Africa, South Africa would be an answer. This is a country at the southernmost tip of the African continent that is characterized by its numerous ecosystems.
In addition, since the beginning of the 21st century, South Africa is considered one of the best economies on the planet and especially in Africa.
Currently, it has a 64 percent urban population, and since it obtained its independence in 1961 It has been an example of progress.
