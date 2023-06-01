We crank up the Aston Martin DB12 configurator to see which color is best for the new British Gran Turismo.

Do you have a much too powerful company computer and an excellent internet connection? And do you have a lot of time left at work because your boss is playing golf again? Then we have good news: the Aston Martin DB12 configurator has gone live.

Of course it is entirely subjective, so feel free to disagree with us: but what a picture it has become! The DB12 perfectly combines the elegance of the DB11 with the aggression of the DBS. We are particularly pleased that Aston Martin has opted for a more simple line design. The proportions are wonderfully chosen, especially that wider rear works out very well.

Colors Aston Martin DB12

But of course that also depends a bit on the chosen composition. Since people often opt for the traditional white, black, silver and grey, we have taken the liberty of choosing some colors ourselves. In a rare case, our boss allows us to use a configurator, so now also that of the Aston Martin DB12.

This time we have chosen three completely different colors to show which way you can go. Green is of course always good on an Aston Martin, but they apparently knew that themselves.

The introduction color of the DB12 is green. That’s why we chose Hyper Red, Storm Purple and Magneto Bronze. Of course you can go many more ways.

Nice detail

A very nice detail is that the influence of Lawrence Stroll is visible. The DB12 in question is in the pit box of the Aston Martin Racing F1 team. And if that’s not nice of itself, on the left is the name of Fernando Alonso and on the right of Lance Stroll. Nice detail. Even funnier are the cups in the background.

Those seem to be the trophies that have been achieved this year. There are still a few missing (Monaco’s may also be added), but there is clearly room for many more cups. Want to play with the configurator of the Aston Martin DB12? Then click here!

