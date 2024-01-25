Ukrainian drones “Beaver” were capable of carrying a 20-kilogram warhead

On the night of January 25, a major fire occurred at the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory. The head of the Tuapse district, Sergei Boyko, said that the vacuum unit was on fire. The cause of the fire has not been officially announced. Wherein reportedthat the plant was attacked by three Ukrainian “Beaver” kamikaze drones. All the devices were shot down by the air defense system, but the fragments of one drone fell on a vacuum column installation.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

What is the Beaver drone intended for?

The first information about the UJ-26 “Beaver” loitering ammunition appeared in May 2022. Then they published pictures of the device, built according to the aerodynamic “duck” design. It is believed that this scheme allows the drone to maneuver, bypassing air defense coverage areas.

Developed by the UkrJet company, the device received an internal combustion engine located in the rear part of the fuselage. The Beaver's flight range is 800-1000 kilometers, and the maximum speed is 200 kilometers per hour. The device, weighing about 150 kilograms, can stay in the air for up to seven hours.

The declared cost of one drone is about 108 thousand dollars. In July it became known that 50 Beavers were purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What weapons do Beaver drones carry?

The maximum weight of the Beaver warhead is 20 kilograms. The Beaver drones are believed to carry the Soviet KZ-6 shaped charge. The Spanish Columba-type drone was equipped with the same charge, which Kyiv used when trying to attack targets on Russian territory in November. In addition to KZ-6, the drone, which a resident of Smolensk found near his plot of land, received about 1.2 kilograms of C4 explosives.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

The KZ-6 charge weighs three kilograms. It contains up to 1.8 kilograms of TG-40 explosive. KZ-6 can penetrate up to 210 millimeters of armor or up to 550 millimeters of reinforced concrete.

Ukrainian drones are shot down and suppressed by electronic warfare

Captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin noted that air defense systems and electronic warfare systems (EW) are used to fight the Beavers. Thus, in August 2023, the air defense system hit two drones in the area of ​​Mozhaisk and Khimki near Moscow. The third device was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment, after which it lost control and collided with a building under construction in Moscow City. It later became known that Beaver drones were used for the attack.

Former Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Air Force for Air Defense, Lieutenant General Aitech Bizhev, noted that no country in the world has absolute protection from drones.