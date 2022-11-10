Sol Panella is a tiktoker originally from Argentina who is dedicated to making content about her life in the United States. Among the most frequently asked questions is the cost of living in each city and how much is the minimum wage for workers. For this reason, he decided to tell his followers how the employment system works in terms of salaries and how much money a person could earn per month.

First, he mentioned that in the North American country it is paid by the hour and that the minimum wage of a person is 15 dollars an hour (72,000 Colombian pesos). In other words, if someone works six days a day with shifts from Monday to Friday, they would earn US$1,800 a month (more than 8,000,000 Colombian pesos), he explained in his @sunnytravelling account.

However, Sun also clarified that this only occurs when a person does not have a high degree of academic studies and it is used in laundry, food or other types of customer service businesses. She exemplifies the case of one of her friends who works as a waitress and has a base salary of US$2,000 per month (more than 9,000,000 pesos), while she takes another US$2,000 in tips and in total they give her US$4,000 ( 19,000,000 pesos) to cover their expenses for 30 days.

Then he related what is on the other side: people who have a professional degree or academic and professional experience above the average citizen. Apparently, these workers can reach higher salary targets: “If they already have a more senior level, it can be US$8,000, US$9,000 or US$10,000 (between 38,000,000 and 48,000,000 pesos),” he mentioned.

This requires five or ten years of experience, as he said: “I have seen (salaries of) up to US$15,000 or US$20,000 per month (between 70,000,000 and 90,000,000 pesos). ”.

Salaries in various US states, according to users

After Sol’s video went viral, other Latinos who also reside in the United States expressed their own experiences and added some details to the information shared by the tiktoker.

They considered that the salary depended on where each person was in the country: “In Houston the minimum is US$8 (30,000 pesos) more or less”; “In the state of New Jersey they pay me US$24 an hour (115,000 pesos) with rights to overtime a week. About 72 hours ago, I was getting US$1,600 (more than 7,000,000 pesos) clean a week”; “There are states where the minimum wage is US$10 (50,000 pesos).

In addition, they considered that there are other factors that must be taken into account to qualify the economy of the North American country: “In the United States, you earn US$1,800 (equivalent to more than 8,000,000 pesos and spend US$2,200 (10,575,000 pesos) ; “But you forgot to say that this salary is before taxes, in places like California you pay up to 30% of your salary in taxes.”

What is the visa to work in the US?

There are several types of visa with which a foreigner can get a job in a company And you don’t necessarily have to have a professional degree to do so. The testimonies of some applicants for the document say that a high academic degree facilitates approval, but there are also companies that seek agricultural workers without any requirement.

The types of visas:

– Visas for specialized workers (H-1B)

– Visas for non-professional workers without an academic degree (H-2A/H-2B)

– NAFTA (TN) temporary worker visas

– Visas for persons with extraordinary ability (O-1)

– Visa by transfer within the same company (L-1A/L-1B)

If you want to know more information about employment visas for the US, you can visit the official portal of the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

