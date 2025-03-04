What is the average age of cars in Spain? The data that concern manufacturers

The Tours that circulate along Spanish roads are increasingly older. It is one of the conclusions that are extracted from study of Ideauto prepared from the data of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), which places the age of the park in the 14.5 years on averagecompared to 14.2 years of 2023.

In the analysis of the rest of the vehicles, it was observed that industrialists are the oldest in the park, with an average of 15.1 years; followed very close to commercial vehicles, with 14.7 years; while buses are revealed as the youngest, with 11.5 years on average.

The age of vehicles worries the employers. “The vehicle market in Spain continues to age and the average age of cars already reaches 14.5 years. In fact, in 2024 more than 8.5 million vehicles with more than 20 years old remained in circulation, which It is especially worrying”, Underline the general director of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), José López-Tafall.

The ANFAC repairs especially in the volume of Twenty -year -old vehicles that circulate in our country and that “consolidate its growth.” According to this analysis, it represents 27.7% of the total volume, to 8.7 million vehicles, 11.2% more compared to 2023.

New vehicles do not finish taking off in Spain. In part, they blame the break during the Covid pandemic. However, currently, vehicles under 5 years of age only represent 16.4% of the total, especially in cars, whose weight is even smaller (16.2%).

Less vehicles with environmental device

In 2024 they were counted 31.3 million vehicles In the automobile park, which are 1.9% in interannual terms. The Ideauto report explains that this relationship is due to the fact that “the Spanish mobile park increases that the balance between the new and the casualties and/or flattering comes out positive.”





What goes back is the number of vehicles that have the Environmental Distinctive: They only have 8,413,586 units, 6.9% less compared to 2023, although they continue to assume more than 25% of the total.

By type of combustion, the diesel vehicles They are still a majority in the Spanish park: almost 3 out of 5 vehicles (58.9%) use this fuel, slightly reducing 0.5%, compared to 2023, and standing at 18,427,111 units. Those of gasoline represent 33.8% of the park, mainly driven by tourisms. As for the electrified vehicle, according to the report, it reaches 495,086 units in 2024, representing 1.7% of the total.