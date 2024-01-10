Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was the grandson of Germán Suárez-Vértiza painter who initially lived in precarious conditions and even participated in clandestine fights, but later collaborated in the history of Peru by drawing the characters that appeared on the banknotes of that time.

Who was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's grandfather?

Germán Suárez-VértizHe was born on June 7, 1897 in Iquique, Tarapacá. His father was a doctor and managed a pharmacy with his wife that was taken away from them by the military occupation. The situation became critical and his mother dedicated herself to sewing after the sudden death of her spouse in the nitrate mines in the middle of the white gold fever, saltpeter.

In 1919, he enrolled in the newly inaugurated National School of Fine Arts. In 1937, Germán Suárez-Vértiz opened the Suárez-Vértiz Painting Academy and together with his wife he taught classes and made friends with artists such asFrancisco Abril de Vivero, Sabino Springett, Víctor Humareda and Tilsa Tsuchiya,to name a few.

Painting of the Battle of Tacna made by Germán Suárez Vértiz. Photo: Alvaro Suárez-Vértiz/Facebook

In his capacity as a painter, Germán Suárez-Vértiz contributed to Peruvian history with the portrait of national heroes captured in the banknotes called gold soles, which circulated between 1960 and 1980, commissioned by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). These were also used to illustrate commemorative stamps and school books of the time.

Germán Suárez-Vértiz drew the portraits on the banknotes at the request of the BCRP. Photo: BCRP

What is the avenue in Lima that Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's grandfather did not accept being named after his surname?

On some occasion, the interpreter of 'Globos del cielo' He assured: “AndIn the Government Palace there are many of his works. Among them, the gigantic Túpac Amaru that everyone knows stands out.”. The rocker also expressed the refusal of his grandfather, Germán Suárez-Vértiz, to rename the 28th of July Avenue, in Miraflores, with his name when he died, as a mayor proposed. “He instructed my grandmother María Teresa not to accept,” he noted.

