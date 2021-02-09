Sociologists note that the trust rating of Mikhail Mishustin is consistently high.

As studies by VTsIOM have shown, the rating of personal trust in the prime minister throughout the whole year of his work was in the range of 52–55%, and this is the second place after the president. Mishustin’s anti-rating over the past, difficult year for any government, only slightly increased – from 23 to 30%. At the same time, the anti-rating remains significantly lower than that of Dmitry Medvedev at the time of his departure from the Government of the Russian Federation (56%). Even the approval rating of the Cabinet of Ministers as a whole rose over the year from 38 to 43%.

Experts believe that Mishustin’s “novelty effect” in the prime minister’s chair has long passed and the data for 2021 is only an assessment of the work of his cabinet. So, the deputy director of the Center for Political Technologies Alexei Makarkin is sure that the government has managed to cope with what can be called the “perfect storm.” “When the pandemic was superimposed on falling oil prices, there were extremely negative forecasts that everything would collapse. In fact, nothing collapsed, ”the political scientist notes. In a situation of emergency, the government even managed to take advantage of the chance and develop those industries that had not been paid attention to before. For example, pharmaceuticals. “The pandemic has also given impetus to the development of digital. COVID-19 will end, but technology will remain, ”says Makarkin.

He is confident that now there will be opportunities to develop and implement various development projects. Some have already been successfully launched. And the leitmotif of the government’s activities for the next period is from emergency measures to confident development.