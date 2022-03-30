The Camp Nou aims to break the world record for attendance in a match between women’s clubs. A brand that dominates for now the Wanda Metropolitano (60,739 viewers in 2019). The Barça temple has sold all the tickets for Barça – Real Madrid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League. And he even aspires to overcome the highest historical record in a women’s match worldwide (Rose Bowl, with 90,185 spectators in 1999). We review the list of the games with the highest attendance in the history of women’s football.
World’s best attendances at a match between women’s clubs
|Stadium
|Match
|Year
|Assistance
|Metropolitan Wanda (Spain)
|Atletico 0-2 Barca
|2019
|60,739
|BBVA Bancomer (Mexico)
|Tigers 1-2 Monterey
|2018
|51,211
|Olympiastation (Germany)
|Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt
|2012
|50,212
|San Mames (Spain)
|Athletic 0-2 Athletic
|2019
|48,121
|Wembley (England)
|Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea
|2018
|45,423
|Wembley (England)
|M. City 3-0 West Ham
|2019
|43,264
|Monterrey University Stadium (Mexico)
|Tigers 1-1 Monterey
|2019
|41,615
|Nuevo Leon (Mexico)
|Tigers 1-1 America
|2018
|41,421
|Wembley (England)
|Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea
|2021
|40,942
World’s best attendances at a women’s match
|Stadium
|Match
|Year
|Assistance
|Rose Bowl (USA)
|USA 0-0 China
|1999
|90,185
|Rose Bowl (USA)
|Norway 0-0 Brazil
|1999
|90,185
|Wembley (England)
|USA 2-1 Japan
|2012
|80,203
|Giants Stadium (USA)
|USA 3-0 Denmark
|1999
|78,972
|Giants Stadium (USA)
|Brazil 7-1 Mexico
|1999
|78,972
|Wembley (England)
|England 1-2 Germany
|2019
|77,768
|Sanford Stadium (USA)
|Brazil 0-2 Norway
|nineteen ninety six
|76,489
|Sanford Stadium (USA)
|China 1-2 USA
|nineteen ninety six
|76,489
|Berlin Olympic Stadium (Germany)
|Germany 2-1 Canada
|2011
|73,680
