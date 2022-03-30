The Camp Nou aims to break the world record for attendance in a match between women’s clubs. A brand that dominates for now the Wanda Metropolitano (60,739 viewers in 2019). The Barça temple has sold all the tickets for Barça – Real Madrid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League. And he even aspires to overcome the highest historical record in a women’s match worldwide (Rose Bowl, with 90,185 spectators in 1999). We review the list of the games with the highest attendance in the history of women’s football.

World's best attendances at a match between women's clubs Stadium Match Year Assistance Metropolitan Wanda (Spain) Atletico 0-2 Barca 2019 60,739 BBVA Bancomer (Mexico) Tigers 1-2 Monterey 2018 51,211 Olympiastation (Germany) Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt 2012 50,212 San Mames (Spain) Athletic 0-2 Athletic 2019 48,121 Wembley (England) Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea 2018 45,423 Wembley (England) M. City 3-0 West Ham 2019 43,264 Monterrey University Stadium (Mexico) Tigers 1-1 Monterey 2019 41,615 Nuevo Leon (Mexico) Tigers 1-1 America 2018 41,421 Wembley (England) Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea 2021 40,942