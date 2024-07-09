Legal advice

What is the appeal period in personal status cases?



A question was received from a reader who said:

There were disagreements between me and my husband for several reasons some time ago, and I requested a divorce due to harm through the court, and the ruling was not in my favor. What is the period of time allowed for me to appeal the ruling?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

First, I advise that there are many disagreements that occur in married life between any couple, and the couple must overlook them if they want life to continue, especially when they have children, and also when these disagreements are simple matters that can be contained through dialogue and understanding, and may not be a reason for divorce because it is difficult to prove them. However, if you are determined to divorce, proving harm is sufficient for the court to rule in your favor for divorce.

The appeal period for rulings issued in personal status cases is 30 days from the date of issuance of the ruling, noting that there is no objection to the initial ruling, but rather an appeal is usually made.

