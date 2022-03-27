The two teams will meet at Abdullah Wade Stadium, next Tuesday, which can accommodate 50,000 fans, at exactly seven in the evening, Cairo time, as tickets for the match have been sold out.

“I have worked in this field for years. I was an international player and there is a mentality that our fans have not yet adopted,” Cisse said.

“We need more fanaticism as we see in Algeria and Tunisia, where journalists and politicians become supporters when the national team plays,” he explained.

“I hope that on Tuesday, those in uniform will give way to those in their shirts. We want to see green, yellow and red on the stands,” he added.

He concluded: “The contribution of the fans will be very important. I invite all the Senegalese people, we need our fans.”

Despite the defeat against Egypt, the Senegalese national football team was received by drums and bands at the airport upon their return to the capital, Dakar, on Saturday.

The Senegalese Football Association, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, published a video of the reception of the players with drums and bands.

Senegal lost to Egypt, on Friday, at Cairo Stadium, in the first leg of the decisive stage of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, where it needs a win or a draw to reach the World Cup in Qatar.