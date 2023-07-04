⚠️ IFAB officially announced the new rules for the upcoming season and Diario Marca presents one of them as the “Anti Dibu Martínez Rule”:

“In penalties, the goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, between the two posts and in front of the executor until the hit of the… pic.twitter.com/HVCV8hs2or

—Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 3, 2023