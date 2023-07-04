Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez He is a goalkeeper who has gained spotlight in recent years for his great skills under the goalher playful —and corrosive personality— and for her great ability to drive his rivals mad.
One of the most remembered postcards from ‘Dibu’ is that penalty shootout against Colombia in the America’s Cup 2021. The ‘fanged’ goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team got involved in a verbal war with some shooters from the coffee team and ended up taking them out of concentration when shooting.
Thanks to the miraculous performance of Emiliano Martínez —and his violent verb—, the Albiceleste was able to prevail on penalties, qualify for the final and, ultimately, lift the Copa América after a 28-year drought without cups.
In the 2022 World Cup final, against France, Martínez repeated this behavior to distract the shooters. In the end, Argentina lifted the title.
The strategy of ‘Dibu’ Martínez paid great dividends, however, it has just been banned by an international body.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB)the body in charge of defining the rules and modifications to the regulations of international soccer, introduced a new set of regulations among which stands out an article that has become popularly known as the Law Anti ‘Dibu’ Martínez.
The international organization determined that For the 2023/2024 season, goalkeepers may not distract the opponent in any way or move on the line during the taking of a penalty.
The new rule dictates the following:
“The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the posts, without touching the posts, the crossbar or the goal net, until the ball has been kicked. The goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that unfairly distracts the kicker, delays the execution of the kick or touches the posts, the crossbar or the goal.”
– Anti Dibu Martinez Rule
The IFAB stipulates that “the goalkeeper must not behave in a way that shows no respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. unfairly distracting the kicker.”
The regulations do not specifically state what will be the sanction that the player who breaks the rule would receive. Is it fair that this strategy is prohibited? Do you agree with what was determined by the IFAB?
