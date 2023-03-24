Kimberly Torrejon is the character he gives life to Brenda Matos, and with Jimmy and Alessia, played by Jorge Guerra and Karime Scander, they form a love triangle in “AFHS”, a popular TV series. Although there are many facts that are known about her, there are others that are unknown.

One of them is its origin, because as Brenda Matos made publicly known, its origins are far from Peru. He knows his family ancestry and the age at which he immigrated from the country in which he was born.

What is the ancestry of the popular Kimberly Torrejón from “AFHS”?

Brenda Matos Fadholi, 24-year-old actress who plays the role of Kimberly Torrejón in the series “AFHS” revealed to América TV that she is the daughter of a Peruvian father and an Indonesian mother. Therefore, she has her roots and her ancestors in this Southeast Asian country.

Brenda Matos lived part of her childhood in Japan.

In the same interview, she revealed that she was the firstborn of the union of her parents. Also, that her parents had met in Japan, where they came to work from their respective countries.

How old was Kimberly Torrejón from “AFHS” when she arrived in Peru?

Brenda Matos was born in the country of the rising sun, Japan. She emigrated from said sector when she was 4 years old. She arrived with her father in Peru at a young age, but her mother stayed. The actress revealed that she has not seen her mother for 20 years.

Brenda Matos at her school in Japan before becoming Kimberly Torrejón. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/América TV capture

As for Matos’s nationality, she could not have Japanese, due to the law of that country that attributes citizenship by blood and not by place of birth. As she has two foreign parents, she does not automatically obtain citizenship.

Upon landing on Peruvian territory, Brenda assumed bicolor nationality thanks to her father. The actress identifies as Peruvian-Indonesian.