Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra was involved in a controversy on social networks due to a controversial comment from an Internet user. And the historical scorer of Peruvian soccer and current sports commentator of Latindecided to respond to a tweeter who criticized him for his Cordoban accent, originally from the north of Argentina.

What this person said clearly bothered the new participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and generated a debate in ‘x‘, formerly known as Twitter. What happened? Find out below.

What did Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra say about the comment about his accent?

The whole problem started when a user made public her opinion about the way the man spoke. ‘Checho’ Ibarra. According to the Internet user, the sports presenter’s accent makes it difficult for him to perform in front of the cameras.

“Latina, how can they have as host of a program this man who does not have good diction and who has not learned that, when you make your homeland in another country, out of respect you educate yourself and speak like the country that gives you the opportunity,” wrote user Carolina Gálvez (@PassDecana).

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra was involved in a controversy on social networks due to his accent. Photo: Twitter

This provoked the anger of the former striker University of Sports who did not hesitate to respond with everything, arguing that he “pays his taxes” and that he has made a life in the Peru. However, his Cordoban accent is part of who he is and he doesn’t plan to get rid of it.

“I get up at 5 am to work, I pay my taxes like everyone else, my wife, my children and my granddaughter are Peruvian. I can’t lose the Cordoban accent and I don’t want to, because it makes me remember where I come from and step on land. “I don’t know what I did to this lady, but no one is going to stop me from loving what I do.”said Ibarra Guzmán.

However, things did not stop there, but Carolina Gálvez responded to his tweet and defended her position: “Mr. Ibarra, my point of view has nothing to do with paying taxes. In front of a viewer you have to give your best. You won’t always like the comments, that’s my opinion.”

Everything got even spicier when ‘Checho’s’ wife intervened in the controversy and decided to attack the Internet user:“Madam, I don’t know what my husband did to you, I really don’t understand what happens to people who have the ability to make others feel bad. With many tears in my eyes I write this to you. God bless her and make her reconsider, the world needs more love and less hate.”

Why did ‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife go through a bad time?

Last May,“Magaly TV, the firm”announced one of his famous ‘ampays’ where he talked about the infidelity of the partner of a former soccer player and now presenter. Instantly, everyone believed that it was the ‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife Rocíowhen in reality it ended up being ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and his wife.

“The problem was when they started insulting her on the networks (…) and the ampay had not come out. My daughter, since she saw her mother in a bad way, sent a statement saying that enough is enough, that they cut her off and that she was not. She “I was in the house and it was bad. It was complicated,” he added. Moments later, she says, her daughter had to make a post telling how her mother was feeling and asked her to stop insulting her.

Did ‘Checho’ Ibarra come out to publicly defend his wife?

‘Checho’ IbarraHe was immersed in an uncomfortable moment after Magaly Medina’s ‘ampay’ that revealed the infidelity of the partner of a “historic former soccer player.” Many Internet users believed that she was the Argentine’s wife when in reality they were images of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe’s spouse.

For this reason, the athlete’s daughter asked for respect for her mother and the Latina presenter also spoke about the issue in his sports block. “I have been happy for 30 years, I have the best by my side, how can I not be? To all those who send messages:‘go pa asha, fool’.I hope they have the woman that I have by my side,” Sergio added.

How did ‘Checho’ Ibarra meet his wife?

He‘Checho’ Ibarraand his wifeDewThey met when they were very young, however, their first meeting was quite eventful. The athlete arrived in Peru at the age of 19 and, when trying to talk to who would be his fiancée years later, he said some words that were misinterpreted. “I didn’t know that here it is a bad word, in my Argentina it means little girl because I was only 16″, he told Trome.

How many children do ‘Checho’ Ibarra and his wife have?

The couple had three children: Vanina Pamela, Valentina and Facundo.“I always thank God for having her by my side. I’d rather something happen to me than to her, because, if she leaves, I’m sure that I would die soon because I can’t live without her,” were the goalscorer’s words in a conversation with another media outlet, years ago.

