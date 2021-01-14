The academic journal “Bioinspiration & biomimetics” of U.S published details about a novel water robot based on the squid, which has just been created by a group of scientists from the San Diego de la University of California.

As explained Michael tolley -head of the team of specialists that developed the project-, the device was conceived so that it can swim on its own, without the need to add external power supply cables or otherwise.

The power source is installed inside the artificial body, like other instruments, such as a camera to obtain images from underwater explorations. This replica of squid is propelled by the generation of jets of water.

Soft model

“We essentially recreated all the key characteristics that squid use for high-speed swimming,” Tolley said of the new invention, which is made from mostly soft materials (like an acrylic polymer) and some rigid parts.

The new device charges its energy autonomously, without the addition of any external cable. Photo: University of California, San Diego

Tolley also noted that “this is the first unconnected robot that can generate jet pulses for rapid locomotion like squid and can achieve this by changing its body shape, which improves swimming efficiency.”

The use of soft-type robots for underwater research tasks is important to protect fish and coral, which can be damaged by the harder versions. However, soft robots tend to move slowly and often have difficulty maneuvering.

Problems to solve

In order to try to solve some of these complications, the team of robotics, experts in computer simulations and specialists in experimental fluid dynamics focused on the cephalopod model and found squid the most suitable species to adapt.

The volume of water increases within the body of the brand new robot, while it stores elastic energy in its skin and flexible ribs. Then it releases energy by abruptly compressing your body and generates the flow of water necessary to gain momentum.

American scientist Michael Tolley led the team of experts that developed the new underwater robot. Photo: fitc.ca

