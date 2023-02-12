His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved, on Sunday, at the World Government Summit, the design of the new air taxi stations in Dubai.

What is the air taxi project in Dubai?

* The project is being implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with “Skyports” and “Juppy” companies, which are pioneers in the field of advanced air transport.

* It is expected to be operational by 2026

* It flies for a maximum range of 241 km and reaches a speed of 300 km per hour

* With this project, Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to have an advanced vertical take-off and landing network.

* It features safe and efficient vertical take-off and landing operations to provide a smooth flight for passengers.

* The first phase includes the provision of 4 initial stations near Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina

* It operates through vertical take-off and landing and achieves zero operational emissions

Read also: Dubai Air Taxi has been in service for 3 years