The air fryer has become one of the essential appliances of our kitchens. More and more people decide to have one, not only because it is a different way of cooking, but it is also ideal to reduce the consumption of oil that gives us a much healthier diet. It is worth mentioning that it also saves time when preparing dishes and we get less with fat.

One of the essential details of the air fryer is the rack, although we know how to use it, we have often wondered What is it for exactly. Here we explain why it is necessary and how to get its maximum potential.

The operation of the air fryer

Air fryer Istock

The operation of the air fryer is due to two most important factors. On the one hand, we have the resistance and, on the other hand, a fan that allows the Calient air distributionand. Precisely, the basket, which contains holes, facilitates heat to food and thus can get food with that crispy that we love.

Kitchen lovers use it as one of their favorites, since it assures us cooked products in a short time. Specifically, the grid, It has two essential operations.





The air fryer grid and its functions

One of the points is related to heat circulation, because it raises food and gets it made on all sides so that Do not burn or are attached to the base.

Likewise, the holes help to make all the excess or liquids go to the base, without the food being sauté with their own oils and also maintains cleaner the basket.

Thus a pizza is made in the air fryer. Rafa Jodar / Istock

For get the most outwe recommend you place the rack before cooking. We do not have to fill the basket with many foods, since the heat must circulate. When we are in the middle of a program, we must remove food to achieve uniform cooking. Let’s not forget to clean the grid after cooking.

