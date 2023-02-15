If you are thinking of purchasing a home loan with Infonavityou must take into account the requirements, among them, the age limit to apply.

He Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) is an entity whose objective is to operate a financing system that allows workers to access credit to obtain assets.

Meeting the requirements to obtain an Infonavit loan is essential to achieve this, among them is not exceeding the age limit set by the Institution.

According to the General Infonavit Law, The optimal age range to apply for a loan is between 25 and 35 years old.. This is because the workers have the possibility of requesting a term of 30 years to pay, so that the monthly payments are not so high.

However, exceeding that age is not limiting to request an Infonavit loanbecause according to a reform that was carried out in 2022, workers now have up to 70 years of age to be able to request a loan with the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers.

Just keep in mind that if the applicant is over the age of 40, the guaranteed amount decreases over time. This decrease can be from four thousand and up to six thousand pesos per year, depending on various factors, so the older you are, the less money you will be lent.

So, before deciding on financing from Infonavit, to acquire a heritage, keep this detail in mind so that you can deal with your debt without complications.

How to know how much Infonavit lends me

With the objective of helping workers to know the approximate amount of loan that they will be able to receive from Infonavit, it has a special simulator that allows you to find out the exact amount of credit.

Now, in order to use it and know the approximate amount of money to finance, the age and salary of the worker must be taken into accountas well as the money accumulated in the Housing Subaccount.

To access the simulator, the worker must enter the Infonavit page, locate the Credit section, where they will find the “Credit simulator” option. Once there, the user will have to enter the amount of money they want to obtain, as well as the credit time.

In this way, the simulator will show you the amount of the loan, the total cost of the operation, as well as the monthly payment that the worker must make.

It is important to note that the simulator will also show you the score that the worker must have in order to qualify for the credit, which will depend on their contributions to Infonavit.

Once the worker is clear about the amount they need to finance and the required score, they can request the credit directly at Infonavit, presenting the documentation requested and waiting for the approval response.

In this way, the worker will be able to have the necessary money for the acquisition of the house, without having to resort to other bank loans.