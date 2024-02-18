Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 20:54

Influencer Vanessa Lopes, who left the Big Brother Brasil 24 on January 19, he said in an interview with Fantastic who was diagnosed with an “acute psychotic condition”. The interview will air on the night of this Sunday, the 18th, but some excerpts were previously published on social media.

What is acute psychosis?

– The acute psychotic condition “is characterized by the occurrence of symptoms such as delusional ideas, disturbance of perceptions and a massive disorganization of normal behavior”, according to the definition adopted by the Unified Health System (SUS).

– Symptoms such as disorganized thinking, changes in the perception of reality (hallucinations and/or delusions), behavior (aggressiveness or erraticity), mood and interaction with others and the environment are common. It is considered a psychiatric emergency and requires rapid intervention.

Also according to the protocol, the disorder may be associated with an acute stress situation. Complete recovery typically occurs within a few months or, in some cases, weeks or days. The diagnosis is made by a psychiatrist based on the patient's behavior and history.

The psychiatrist will use the diagnostic criteria from international manuals such as the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) or the ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases) to compare the patient's symptoms with the criteria established for psychotic disorders.

The evaluation also involves ruling out other medical or neurological conditions that may be causing the symptoms, such as brain tumors or epilepsy, through physical examinations and, if necessary, additional tests such as MRI or CT scans of the brain.

In addition, the professional also evaluates the patient's use of substances and medications because they can induce psychotic symptoms. Treatment includes medications and therapy.

“According to my psychiatrist, I had an acute psychotic condition”, said the influencer in the excerpt of the interview published on social media. “It’s as if my mind broke away from reality.”

When she was confined to the BBB 24 house, Vanessa began to question what was real and even suggested that the participants would be hired actors.

Vanessa's reactions caught the attention of the participants themselves and also of many people outside, who began to question her permanence in the game. She ended up asking to leave on the 19th.