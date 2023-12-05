Mathematics education has undergone a constant evolution over the years and, in this process, the ABN (Number-Based Algorithm) method has emerged as an innovative approach. Focused on conceptual understanding and problem solving, this method differs significantly from the classic and offers a different and effective perspective to face mathematical challenges with confidence.

The ABN method departs from traditional approaches that focus on memorizing algorithms and procedures. Instead, it focuses on deep understanding of numbers and mathematical operations from their foundations.

The central idea is for students to understand the logic behind each operation, which leads to more meaningful and lasting learning. Instead of simply memorizing the multiplication table, ABN students visually explore how numbers interact with each other, facilitating the internalization of mathematical concepts.

However, this does not mean that they do not need to memorize. In some cases, repetition and memorization can be useful tools to reinforce knowledge.

Manipulative material and active exploration



With this method, numbers are explored using manipulatives to build their understanding. Students use blocks, counters, plugs, and various pieces to perform mathematical operations. Active manipulation of these objects not only makes operations tangible, but also enhances experimentation and practical understanding of concepts.

This way of working encourages exploration, allowing students to develop a solid foundation from which they can approach more advanced concepts with ease and sparking student curiosity and interest.

The ABN method can be used from early childhood education onwards, and also in the first years of primary education, providing a solid foundation in mathematics.

It is important to highlight that the ABN method is not exclusive: the variety of pedagogical approaches can be beneficial to adapt to the different ways of learning of students.

Blocks, sticks, cards and plugs



Among the most common materials for the ABN method we can highlight:

1. Base ten blocks. They are used to represent units, tens, hundreds, etc. helping to visualize and understand the composition of numbers. For example, to show the sum of 36 and 48, students could group blocks to represent tens and ones, making it easier to understand the “takes.”

2. Number tiles. Place numbered tokens to count and manipulate numbers by touch. For example: To explore subtraction from 27 – 14, students could have 27 counters and remove 14, fostering a tangible understanding of subtraction.

3. Abacus board. It allows you to view and manipulate numbers for operations such as addition and subtraction. For example: When adding 156 and 278, students could move beads on the abacus, allowing for a visual representation of the addition.

4. Number cards. They are used to organize numbers sequentially or to illustrate patterns. For example: To teach multiplication of 5 by multiples of 3, the results cards will highlight a visual pattern. In this case, we would notice that the results form a sequence of numbers that are multiples of 5 (15, 30, 45…). Numbered cards are used as a visual tool to help students recognize patterns and understand the relationship between numbers in the context of multiplication.

5. Number wheels. They allow mathematical operations such as addition or subtraction to be visually represented. For example: When adding 63 and 48, students could spin a number wheel to see how the numbers combine to arrive at the result.

6. Mathematical card games. With them we can create games that involve mathematical operations to make learning more interactive. For example: a card game where students must combine cards that add up to a specific number, promoting addition practice.

7. Geoboard. To explore geometric concepts and areas, but also useful for visually representing numbers and operations. For example: To understand multiplication, students could place rubber bands at specific points on the geoboard, thus visualizing the multiplication of numbers.

8. Number sticks. Manipulate sticks to represent numbers and operations visually. For example: When multiplying 4 by 5, students could arrange four sticks of five, making it easier to visualize the multiplication.

Problems integrated into the student’s real life



A distinctive aspect of the ABN method is its emphasis on problem solving. Instead of presenting isolated problems, ABN integrates problem solving into all stages of learning. Students not only apply algorithms, but also understand the reason behind each step, which strengthens their ability to approach mathematical problems independently and creatively.

Compared to the classical method, which often focuses on mathematical problems without a clear context where students apply formulas without always understanding the practical application, ABN prepares students to face real-world situations. This preparation is not only vital for academic success, but also instills transferable math skills that are essential in everyday life and professional careers.

For example: a contextual problem would be presented, such as calculating the area of ​​a rectangular plot of land to plant a school garden at the educational center, thus promoting the practical application of mathematical skills in everyday contexts from an early stage.

Remove barriers



Furthermore, as it is an experiential and manipulative methodology, contextualized in the child’s reality, it eliminates the barriers that some students may encounter when addressing abstract mathematical concepts. It is a method with a holistic approach, which recognizes that each student has different strengths and provides the necessary flexibility to adapt to her individual needs.

Another key benefit of the ABN method is its ability to develop problem-solving skills. Students not only learn to apply algorithms, but also acquire the ability to analyze situations, identify patterns, and propose solutions independently.

To give trust



Ultimately, the main goal of the ABN Method is to prepare students to face mathematical challenges with confidence. By cultivating deep understanding and problem-solving skills, ABN goes beyond the simple transmission of knowledge. It prepares students to apply their knowledge in practical contexts, equipping them with the skills necessary to address mathematical challenges effectively and thoughtfully.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.