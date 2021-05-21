As a consequence of the pandemic and the recurring crises in the country, the local economy is in a difficult situation, which forces us to think strategies of personal finances to optimize the resources that are managed, be the least damaged as possible, and have a projection of safety in the face of future unforeseen events.

In this sense, there is a simple method in common use, increasingly widespread and accepted among all those who not only want to save for the future, but also keep a monthly check on what they spend.

One of the basic principles of finance is to subtract expenses from income, resulting in the saving. But with the 50/30/20 rule the order of the terms is changed so that savings are subtracted from income, resulting in expenses.

It may seem, at first, a very complex algorithm, of mathematical experts. However, it is much simpler and allows you to plan expenses and savings at times like today.

Of the 100% of monthly income, you have to set aside 50% for basic expenses, 20% for savings and 30% for pleasure consumption. Photo: Clarín Archive

Basically, from 100% which is taken as monthly income, it will be necessary to set aside the fifty% for basic needs, twenty% for savings and 30% for pleasure consumption.

This formula takes into account the savings percentage with which you have to meet every month. In this way, that amount of money will be discounted from the beginning, spending less month by month and accumulating more money for the future.

As told Gabriela totaro, Founder GT Financial Education and teacher at Invertir Online, a Clarion “before applying a formula it is necessary be aware of what is entering and what it graduates from. For this reason I always suggest, as a first step, to make a list with the money coming in and the one that comes out through fixed costs“.

On the other hand, he indicated that “beyond the 50/20/30 rule any method that is applied will lead to an order, which is a fundamental key in finances to start having clear objectives“.

In addition, he considered it important to highlight that to apply this method no need to have high income. “There is a very common prejudice in most of the people with respect to this, but the reality is that it is only enough to adjust this rule to the budget of each one”.

How does the 50/20/30 rule apply to real movements in the domestic economy?



50% to cover basic needs:

When it comes to controlling expenses and saving, it is advisable not to allocate more than 50% of the monthly income to cover the basic needs of a person. Despite being the broadest budget line of this saving rule, some may not find it enough to live day to day.

But this happens, above all, when it is not clear what is a basic good and what is something expendable. The half salary should be intended for:

The payment of the mortgage or rental .

or . The usual expenses of a house, such as light , the Water , the gas , etc.

, the , the , etc. The food of the month.

of the month. The payment of college if you are studying or have children to do so.

if you are studying or have children to do so. Footwear and locker room .

. Transport to work.

Currently there are several alternatives to protect savings and avoid the impact of the crisis on the personal economy. Photo: Reuters

20% for savings:

It is the percentage that is recommended to be allocated to saving, with which a mattress is forged. which can be essential to deal with some unforeseen events. In the event that they do not arise, the savings will always be available for the future and thus be able to allocate them to any important purchase over time.

However, given the socioeconomic scenario that is being experienced with high inflation, the investments they take a leading place to prevent pesos from weakening in the face of rising prices and losing their value more and more.

It is known that making the decision to invest in the Stock Market can be very intimidating for those who have little or no experience. But letting fear stop you from doing it can be a big mistake.

Many people assume that you must have a lot of money and knowledge about the market, but nothing further than that. So it is not minor to take into account that investments on average can be made from $ 5,000.

Currently there are several alternatives available to protect savings and avoid the impact of the crisis on the personal economy.

30% for expendable expenses:

The last group of the 50/20/30 rule is, it consists of allocating 30% of the monthly income to those day-to-day expenses or punctual they are expendable, but that greatly increase our quality of life. This category includes all leisure and pleasure activities.

If for some reason you decide and you can not spend that money, the better, since you will have more savings. In this way, the amount of money can be increased to create a financial cushion to help in the future.

Allocate 30% of monthly income to those day-to-day or specific expenses that are expendable. Photo: Clarín Archive

As detailed by the specialist in financial education Gabriela Totaro, there is also another method that could also help savings, which is the 70/30 financial rule.

That is to say, of the 100% from what you enter, separate the 70% for fixed expenses and extraordinary and, with the 30%, divide the 10% in a emergency saving, which should be between six and twelve months of income. The other 10%, it should be for him enjoyment so that personal finances are profitable but also healthy.

And the 10% remainder should be allocated to mandatory long-term savings that you should not touch while you are a productive individual at work, so that when you are no longer productive, that saving allows you to maintain the same quality of life that you had.

