Of Louis Ripamonti

However, it is not a real embryo, but a simulation of the very first days of development, obtained thanks to research on stem cells. No chance of giving birth to an individual

Researchers from the Weizmann Scientific Institute in Rehovot, Israel, reported in the journal Nature that they had obtained a human embryo double that mimics its 3D structure between 7 and 14 days. What is technically defined as an embryoid, has been obtained starting from unmodified stem cells from a genetic point of view and simulates the very first days of embryonic development, thus adding to the many similar results obtained recently in this field, with the aim to shed light on this very early stage of development of which very little is known yet, in order to help better understand the mechanisms that underlie the unsuccessful outcome of pregnancies before the third month of gestation. See also Lung cancer, training of young surgeons in Padua until 15 December

Differences

Embryoids are not true embryos and cannot develop even if they are implanted in the uterus. This is very interesting and useful research explains Manuela Monti, associate professor of embryology at the University of Pavia. However, it is absolutely necessary to avoid sensationalism and to reiterate that in these cases there is really no embryo and also the word “double” that circulates in this regard wrong. Instead, we are dealing with research on stem cells, which allow us to better understand the processes of differentiation thanks to which they will form specialized cell lines and, ultimately, an individual. But the manipulation of stem cells is one thing, embryos are another and embryonic production in vitro is one thing, what happens in vivo, and therefore in the environment in which an embryo is formed is another.