Microsoft presented its new quantum chip, the Majorana 1, with the promise that quantum computing can finally solve useful problems. Thanks to its architecture and size, the processor has the potential to stack on a single plaque, thus reaching the scale of the millions of Qubitsthe “holy grail” of processing. Satya Nadella, CEO of the firm, announced that the achievement was possible after the study of a “new state of matter”, totally different from the solid, liquid and gaseous.

The status of the matter referred to is Nadella is Topological Superconductivity. It is a newly explored phenomenon where the attractive properties of electrical conduction are united without resistance with the enigmatic topological states of matter, known for presenting resistance to deformation.

With the appropriate conditions, materials associated with computing (such as aluminum) can “enter” the state of topological superconductivity and manifest new behaviors with their own benefits. With a topoconductive material, the transfer of particles on a quantum computer has no obstacles and, at the same time, protects them from external alterations.

What is a state of matter, after all?

A person intuitively understands that a state of matter is the form or presentation that has an element in daily life. There are molecules that circulate free in the air, others are united and maintain their form, and there are also those that are grouped according to the shape of a container: they are the traditional gas, solid and liquid states.

But in Physics, a “state” It is a phase of matter with unique characteristics that can be described mathematically. Each state depends on external factors, such as temperature or pressure. Once the particles enter a state, their properties change in relation to others of the same chemical identity. Water, when it passes from liquid to solid, increases its volume but decreases its density. It also ceases to have flexibility and even its thermal conductivity or optical property decreases, although it is composed of the same hydrogen and oxygen molecules.

The states of matter increase as better technologies are designed to test them. In addition to the three states that are traditionally known, the plasma state (very present in space contexts), the Bose-Einstein condensate and, recently, that of the topological superconductivity are now studied.

Majorana 1, more than power, architecture reinvention, according to Microsoft

It is worth making a couple of clarifications: 1) a QUBIT (or cubit) is the fundamental unit of information in quantum computing, comparable to the bit of conventional computers. 2) There is currently a competition to see which company creates the chip with more Qubits Inside, similar to competition for microprocessors with greater speed.

Quantum computer science faces two major challenges, scalability and number of Qubits Useful To build a processing unit with thousands of Qubitsit is necessary to connect them to each other, but this implies building such large computers that they cease to be practical. In addition, due to the very nature of the technology that requires controlled environments, qubits tend to lose coherence. Not all are functional because the quantum state of the QUBIT It is disturbed by variations in temperature, vibrations or electromagnetic noise. Topoconductor quantum chips have the potential to address these two fundamental problems effectively.