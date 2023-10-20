The Argentine international Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez He was suspended for two years for doping by the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency, Monza, his club since the end of September, announced this Friday.

“Monza announces having received from FIFA via the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) notification of a suspension pronounced by the Spanish anti-doping agency regarding Alejandro Darío Gómez,” explains Monza in its statement.

Gómez, 35, receives a two-year suspension after testing positive for the

terbutaline. “The positive control is the result of an involuntary absorption,” says Monza, which will “evaluate the procedural course” to follow after this suspension.

The anti-doping control was carried out in October 2022 when the Argentine was still a Sevilla player, a few weeks before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During that tournament, Gómez started two games, but not in the final won by Argentina over France on penalties (3-3 after extra time, 4-2 on penalties).

What is the substance?

Alejandro Papu Gómez, world champion with Argentina. Photo: Instagram: @papugomez_official

terbutaline It is a drug with bronchodilator actions that is used in medicine for the short-term treatment of asthma and lung obstructions such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. In his defense, Gómez had explained that he had taken a syrup from one of his children to alleviate his discomfort.

In its inhaled form, it has an immediate effect and its action can last up to 6 hours. Terbutaline belongs to a class of medications called beta-agonists. It works by relaxing and opening the airways, making breathing easier.

The drug has the following side effects: “Pediatric patients may experience some adverse effects more frequently than adults: congestion, cough, fever, nasopharyngitis, pharyngeal pain, rhinorrhea, toothache, and vomiting.”

Terbutaline is among 15 substances not permitted by the World Anti-Doping Agency, as are arformoterol, fenoterol, formoterol, higenamine, indacaterol, levosalbutamol, olodaterol, procaterol, reproterol, salbutamol, salmeterol, tretoquinol (trimethoquinol), tulobuterol and vilanterol.

According to the Spanish portal Relevo, the substance allows those who ingest it a greater blood supply and recover faster after carrying out intense effort. On the other hand, the site highlights that in the specific case of terbutaline there is no minimum allowed “and its consumption, no matter how minimal, is considered positive.”

That is, during and outside of competitions. Translated: high-performance athletes cannot take it under any circumstances.

